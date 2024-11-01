TikTokers look inward with the ‘I’m Locked In With Myself’ trend

The “I’m Locked In With Myself” trend on TikTok has users celebrating the act of building themselves up instead of focusing on external forces. “Locked in” has long been a phrase meant to convey an intense level of focus, usually on a task or a goal. Locking in with oneself therefore means paying attention to one’s own needs before those of others and may focus more on personal fulfillment than physical or economic success.

The trend began in the fall of 2024 and seems to follow a larger pattern of uplifting self-care and an internal focus rather than being driven by the expectations of society or peers.

What is the ‘I’m Locked In With Myself’ TikTok trend?

Starting in late October of this year, TikTok users began to post videos with the hashtag “#imlockedinwithmyself.” Many of these entries speak of setting aside the pursuit of a romantic or sexual partner to focus on self-improvement, self-love, or other goals around personal health and well-being.

Certain fitness and wellness brand TikTok accounts have already caught on to the new trend, incorporating the theme of self-focus to once again encourage the development of workout routines and the like. Some folks are also using it to urge users, especially women, to stop self-sacrificing for others and take care of themselves first.

Overall, locking in with oneself appears to be more closely associated with joy and contentment rather than drive and achievement, or with increasing self-esteem rather than doing things for the approval of other people.

Origins

The earliest video containing the phrase “locked in with myself” was posted on Sept. 10, 2024, by TikTok user @hailesthoughts. The simple video shows looped footage of a man in all-black sweats and white sneakers setting up his camera on a sidewalk to film him standing and looking out to the street with a cigarette in his mouth. This plays to the sound of “On Fye” by The Simps.

The caption says “locked in with myself because people wake up with different feelings every day.” It’s unclear exactly what this means, though it is objectively true. Perhaps this TikToker has achieved greater self-awareness of their own fluctuating emotional states, which is key to good mental health. Let’s hope it’s that.

‘I’m Locked In With Myself’ spreads

The trend and hashtag took off the following month and became particularly popular in the past week or two. On Oct. 21, user @leogirlleoworld posted a video talking about rejecting the advances of an attractive individual in favor of focusing on her meditation, her career, the business she’s building, and her sleeve tattoo.

Very often, trends like this will start with a more specific meaning in mind but will be generalized as time goes on and more people apply their own interpretations to the phrase, kind of like a game of TikTok telephone.

They’re also nearly guaranteed to be appropriated by all “motivational” accounts looking for easy views from a trending hashtag.

Examples

