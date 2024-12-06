27 iconic Stan Twitter memes

Stan Twitter memes celebrating and mocking obsessive fandoms are as much a part of the social platform as the stans themselves. X, formerly Twitter, surely wouldn’t be half of what it is today without millions of people logging on to rave about their faves, sometimes to the point of sheer madness, resulting in memes that appear unhinged to the outsider.

Featured Video

The fandom activity has been so pervasive that the very concept of Stan Twitter is a meme unto itself, given life in callouts or personified in young individuals.

Advertisement

The Stan Twitter Meme Girl, originally a 15-year-old girl going by Arii on the platform, immortalized herself with a low-quality photo of herself in the “Realist” shirt, red shoes, black pants, and a Michael Kors bag. In 2016, she became an early version of a Stan Twitter exploitable meme as people dressed her in fandom merch.

1.

2.

Advertisement

3.

Seja pra dar uma passadinha na MANiCURE ou fazer a Gypsy e planejar um mochilão pelo mundo, o roxinho tá sempre do seu lado. Afinal, ele é aceito até em Venus.



PS: Sabiam que o Nubank e o ARTPOP foram lançados no mesmo ano?

Essas lendas merecem Applauses! pic.twitter.com/iscxJfnvZs — Nubank (@nubank) April 13, 2021 @celeste_dva/X

4.

Advertisement

5.

https://twitter.com/barbaragaarciia/status/1728390257098527033

In 2018, Stan Twitter encouraged its members to engage in some healthy nostalgia by asking “do you know this song?” The question was meant as a callback to any iconic fandom moments from the past, musical or not, and the trend went viral over the summer.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

Oh That’s Not…

“oh that’s not..” and stan twitter was never the same https://t.co/9bELbH2SLY — AARON (@lidolmix) August 4, 2023 @partygirlu2/X

Advertisement

Fandoms are no stranger to controversial and sometimes offensive content, and Stan Twitter is no exception. The phrase “Oh that’s not…” became a blanket indicator of something problematic after Kelly Osbourne went on The View in 2015 and trashed former President Donald Trump, which prompted a co-host to react in shock.

This one escaped from the fandoms and spread to represent anything upsetting.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

In October 2015, an unflattering photo of Demi Lovato would appear online, leading to the unusual nickname “Poot Lovato.” Fans and others spread the image from a 2014 performance at the Palladium Theater, Photoshop it into costumes and onto popular characters, and even come up with a backstory for the Lovato doppelganger.

16.

Poot Lovato never existed. Wake up sheeple. pic.twitter.com/jBRUEnHLv5 — BUSSY QUEEN (@_BussyQueen) February 25, 2022

Advertisement

17.

bitch is that poot lovato pic.twitter.com/1PceMPnzFQ — Hal • 🌿 (@sirjacobtkiszka) June 28, 2024

18.

someone dressed up as poot lovato for haloween 😭 pic.twitter.com/OjyrGV5tyn — Devonne 🩸 (@demifcknlovato) October 31, 2024

Advertisement

19.

I peaked artistically in 10th grade when I painted this picture of Poot Lovato (then a popular meme) with acrylic on canvas for my drawing and painting class pic.twitter.com/eIIcOZuPqn — Andy (@astralandro) April 8, 2018

20.

I’M SORRY BUT THIS WHOLE POOT JOKE IS SO FUCKING FUNNY & I’M ENJOYING MAKING MEMES ABOUT IT #PootLovato pic.twitter.com/TAEBKSjrAY — alyssa (@alyssaxbarbie) October 25, 2015

Advertisement

More Stan Twitter memes

21.

22.

Advertisement

23.

24.

Advertisement

Do I even have to say anything? pic.twitter.com/0rxnOSKClj — Portaliola (@nickisportal) March 20, 2024

25.

Miley staring into our souls pic.twitter.com/pmZc8F0Ua0 — Portaliola (@nickisportal) March 20, 2024

26.

Advertisement

Once again, do I even have to explain? pic.twitter.com/udoCaUqqzP — Portaliola (@nickisportal) March 20, 2024

27.

Related memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.