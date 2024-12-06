Memes

27 iconic Stan Twitter memes

Do you know this song?

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Poot meme(l), Girl Holding A Bag mem(r)

Stan Twitter memes celebrating and mocking obsessive fandoms are as much a part of the social platform as the stans themselves. X, formerly Twitter, surely wouldn’t be half of what it is today without millions of people logging on to rave about their faves, sometimes to the point of sheer madness, resulting in memes that appear unhinged to the outsider.

The fandom activity has been so pervasive that the very concept of Stan Twitter is a meme unto itself, given life in callouts or personified in young individuals.

Stan Twitter Meme Girl, aka Girl Holding A Bag meme

Stan Twitter meme girl original photo.
@arii/X
The Stan Twitter Meme Girl, originally a 15-year-old girl going by Arii on the platform, immortalized herself with a low-quality photo of herself in the “Realist” shirt, red shoes, black pants, and a Michael Kors bag. In 2016, she became an early version of a Stan Twitter exploitable meme as people dressed her in fandom merch.

1.

Stan Twitter meme girl in pop star merchandise getting rained on.
@arii/X

2.

Stan Twitter meme girl in anime merchandise.
@celeste_dva/X

3.

@celeste_dva/X

4.

5.

https://twitter.com/barbaragaarciia/status/1728390257098527033

Stan Twitter, Do You Know This Song?

In 2018, Stan Twitter encouraged its members to engage in some healthy nostalgia by asking “do you know this song?” The question was meant as a callback to any iconic fandom moments from the past, musical or not, and the trend went viral over the summer.

6.

Stan Twitter do you know this song meme with a boy band on Sesame Street.
@njhsvogue/X

7.

Stan Twitter do you know this song meme with a man in a black tank top and red bandana on the news.
@njhsvogue/X
8.

Stan Twitter do you know this song meme with a Big Time Rush music video.
@anqelsdior/X

9.

Stan Twitter do you know this song meme with three women and one man sitting together.
@anqelsdior/X
10.

Stan Twitter do you know this song meme with two men drinking at a bar.
@partygirlu2/X

Oh That’s Not…

@partygirlu2/X
Fandoms are no stranger to controversial and sometimes offensive content, and Stan Twitter is no exception. The phrase “Oh that’s not…” became a blanket indicator of something problematic after Kelly Osbourne went on The View in 2015 and trashed former President Donald Trump, which prompted a co-host to react in shock.

This one escaped from the fandoms and spread to represent anything upsetting.

11.

Oh that's not meme with a woman in glasses and a bandana on Survivor.
@jorgeousjack/X
12.

Oh that's not meme about Joey/Joella.
@jorgeousjack/X

13.

Oh that's not meme about using the r-word.
@jorgeousjack/X
14.

Oh that's not meme with a TikTok video about the UnitedHealthcare CEO.
@lolhashbrown/X

15.

Oh that's not meme with happy birthday text messages from someone's mom and dad.
@lolhashbrown/X
Poot Lovato

In October 2015, an unflattering photo of Demi Lovato would appear online, leading to the unusual nickname “Poot Lovato.” Fans and others spread the image from a 2014 performance at the Palladium Theater, Photoshop it into costumes and onto popular characters, and even come up with a backstory for the Lovato doppelganger.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

More Stan Twitter memes

21.

Stan Twitter meme with a shocked woman covering her mouth with her hands.
@nickisportal/X

22.

Stan Twitter meme with a Bebe Rexha tweet about her 'Better Mistakes' album.
@nickisportal/X

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

Demi Lovato Memes
Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

