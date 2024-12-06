27 iconic Stan Twitter memes

Stan Twitter memes celebrating and mocking obsessive fandoms are as much a part of the social platform as the stans themselves. X, formerly Twitter, surely wouldn’t be half of what it is today without millions of people logging on to rave about their faves, sometimes to the point of sheer madness, resulting in memes that appear unhinged to the outsider.
The fandom activity has been so pervasive that the very concept of Stan Twitter is a meme unto itself, given life in callouts or personified in young individuals.
Stan Twitter Meme Girl, aka Girl Holding A Bag meme
The Stan Twitter Meme Girl, originally a 15-year-old girl going by Arii on the platform, immortalized herself with a low-quality photo of herself in the “Realist” shirt, red shoes, black pants, and a Michael Kors bag. In 2016, she became an early version of a Stan Twitter exploitable meme as people dressed her in fandom merch.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Stan Twitter, Do You Know This Song?
In 2018, Stan Twitter encouraged its members to engage in some healthy nostalgia by asking “do you know this song?” The question was meant as a callback to any iconic fandom moments from the past, musical or not, and the trend went viral over the summer.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Oh That’s Not…
Fandoms are no stranger to controversial and sometimes offensive content, and Stan Twitter is no exception. The phrase “Oh that’s not…” became a blanket indicator of something problematic after Kelly Osbourne went on The View in 2015 and trashed former President Donald Trump, which prompted a co-host to react in shock.
This one escaped from the fandoms and spread to represent anything upsetting.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Poot Lovato
In October 2015, an unflattering photo of Demi Lovato would appear online, leading to the unusual nickname “Poot Lovato.” Fans and others spread the image from a 2014 performance at the Palladium Theater, Photoshop it into costumes and onto popular characters, and even come up with a backstory for the Lovato doppelganger.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
More Stan Twitter memes
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot's web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.