Memes

The Kanye West ‘Who Was In Paris?’ meme, explained

Who?

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
2 panel image with Kanye West, during an interview, on the left and the Eiffel tower on a clear sunny day on the right.

The Who Was in Paris? meme is a trivia-style rhetorical question posed towards alleged Kanye West fans by his die-hard fans. The cheeky meme plays on a few different formats to put the person answering the question in an awkward position.

Featured Video

Meme basics

  • Meme Creator: @gentav_/X
  • Meme Type: Macro
  • First Appearance: January 2021
  • Origin Source: Twitter
  • Peak Popularity: February 2021
    who was in paris google trends

What does ‘Who Was In Paris’ mean?

When geared toward a Kanye West fan, the answer to the question Who Was In Paris is Ni—as in Paris. The trick question used in the memes is geared toward getting the respondent to say the N-word, especially in instances where it would be inappropriate for them to do so.

Advertisement

The meme originated on Twitter, where in early 2021, Black Twitter would ask Kanye West fans of other races and backgrounds to answer the question. This derives from the style of “Oh you like x? Name their x” style memes, which joke about the way “real fans” ask questions to weed out posers.

who was in paris tweet
@gentav_/X

What song does ‘Who Was In Paris’ refer to?

Ni—as in Paris is a single off of Watch the Throne, a 2011 collaboration album between Kanye West and Jay-Z. The meme started becoming popular over a decade after the album’s release, though this particular song came out in September 2011.

Advertisement
Y’all like Kanye? Then tell me who was in Paris ?
@gentav_/X

Meme spread

The Who Was In Paris meme’s start on Twitter led to popularity on other social media platforms. It was there that the phrase became used in macros. Creators sometimes pair the phrase with characters ready to fight or have a weapon, adding contextual intensity.

Gru holding gun with caption 'tell me who was in paris'
@4z14nb01/IMGFLIP
Advertisement

The meme confused people online who weren’t familiar with the song. As a result, several Redditors shared posts questioning the joke.

redditor asking about who was in paris joke
@4z14nb01/IMGFLIP

The ‘Who Was In Paris’ meme on TikTok

who was in paris meme tiktok
@23wyn/TikTok
Advertisement

TikTokers are also in on the joke, with videos of Black TikTokers putting their friends on the spot by asking uncomfortable questions and awaiting their answers, which vary widely from attempt to attempt.

Meme examples

madagascar who was in paris
@23wyn/TikTok
who was in paris tiktok
@lucastnka/TikTok
Advertisement
who was in paris gif
@lucastnka/TikTok
kanye west who was in paris mem
@lucastnka/TikTok
"me when i say who is in paris" gif
@ivar9/Tenor
In Body Image
@ivar9/Tenor
Advertisement
In Body Image
@ivar9/Tenor
rihanna who was in paris gif
@capitanbigsmart/Tenor
In Body Image
@capitanbigsmart/Tenor
soul eater who was in paris
@capitanbigsmart/Tenor
Advertisement
tell me who was in paris skeleton undertale gif
@SunBakedJam/Tenor
backyardigans who was in paris meme
@SunBakedJam/Tenor
In Body Image
@SunBakedJam/Tenor
marching robots who was in paris meme
@SunBakedJam/Tenor
Advertisement
angry birds who was in paris
@Andreitheman/IMGFLIP

More memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

Kanye West Memes
First published:

Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

Angela Andaloro
 
The Daily Dot