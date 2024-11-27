The Kanye West ‘Who Was In Paris?’ meme, explained

The Who Was in Paris? meme is a trivia-style rhetorical question posed towards alleged Kanye West fans by his die-hard fans. The cheeky meme plays on a few different formats to put the person answering the question in an awkward position.

What does ‘Who Was In Paris’ mean?

When geared toward a Kanye West fan, the answer to the question Who Was In Paris is Ni—as in Paris. The trick question used in the memes is geared toward getting the respondent to say the N-word, especially in instances where it would be inappropriate for them to do so.

The meme originated on Twitter, where in early 2021, Black Twitter would ask Kanye West fans of other races and backgrounds to answer the question. This derives from the style of “Oh you like x? Name their x” style memes, which joke about the way “real fans” ask questions to weed out posers.

What song does ‘Who Was In Paris’ refer to?

Ni—as in Paris is a single off of Watch the Throne, a 2011 collaboration album between Kanye West and Jay-Z. The meme started becoming popular over a decade after the album’s release, though this particular song came out in September 2011.

Meme spread

The Who Was In Paris meme’s start on Twitter led to popularity on other social media platforms. It was there that the phrase became used in macros. Creators sometimes pair the phrase with characters ready to fight or have a weapon, adding contextual intensity.

The meme confused people online who weren’t familiar with the song. As a result, several Redditors shared posts questioning the joke.

The ‘Who Was In Paris’ meme on TikTok

TikTokers are also in on the joke, with videos of Black TikTokers putting their friends on the spot by asking uncomfortable questions and awaiting their answers, which vary widely from attempt to attempt.

Meme examples

