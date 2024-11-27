Memes

Are you holding space for all these ‘Defying Gravity’ Wicked memes?

“I’m currently out of office to take the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really hold space with that.”

two panel image: the interviewer on the left and Cynthia Erivo on the right.

The infamous “Holding Space For Defying Gravity” interview about the 2024 film Wicked continues to collect memes through the final week of November. Last week, Twitter entered a state of collective confusion over a clip from a discussion with two of the film’s stars in which Cynthia Erivo had a visceral reaction to the idea that people were moved by the song.

The actress’s emotional reaction to the vague notion of “holding space” for decades-old lyrics resulted in a whole new meme as people kept making jokes, and the trend hasn’t died down yet.

What is ‘Holding Space For Defying Gravity’ from?

The phrase “holding space” in the context of the Wicked song “Defying Gravity” comes from Out Magazine reporter Tracey E. Gilchrist as she interviewed Erivo and Ariana Grande during the press tour.

“I’ve seen, this week, people are taking the lyrics of ‘Defying Gravity’ and really holding space with that,” she said. “And feeling power in that.”

Erivo reacted with a gasp, said she didn’t know, and called the idea “really powerful.” Grande, meanwhile, apparently tried to support her by grabbing her forefinger and holding space for that. The comedic strangeness of it all was underscored by Gilchrist admitting that she had only seen this on “a couple posts.”

What does it even mean?

The subject matter of Out Magazine and the demographics of Wicked fans suggest that Gilchrist meant people were interpreting the lyrics of “Defying Gravity” as a queer anthem about coming out or generally refusing to hide oneself any longer. This interpretation has existed for over 20 years.

The age of the song further adds to the joke, with people wondering how Erivo was unaware that the LGBTQ+ community feels this way about it. Many of the memes also seem to poke fun at the use of what might be considered progressive language in the phrase “holding space” and exaggerating one’s reverence for the concept.

Tracey E. Gilchrist reacts to the memes

This week, Gilchrist spoke with Variety to explain what she meant by “holding space” and let the world know how she feels about the memes.

“‘Holding space’ is being physically, emotionally, and mentally present with someone or something,” she says. “For me, it means being in the moment, not being distracted and feeling something on a cellular level. “I think you can hold space with lyrics of a song – one you’ve heard hundreds of times – and it can suddenly take on new meaning when you’re a queer person.”

She went on to suggest that the lyrics of “Defying Gravity” may be taking on new power in the wake of the 2024 election and dismissed the “haters” who think she’s taking things too seriously. In general, however, she’s loving the jokes and the fact that people are “finding joy in it and laughing.”

Holding Space For Defying Gravity memes

1.

Tweet reading 'hey guys, just wanted to warn you that this week people are taking the lyrics to defining gravity and holding space with that. ive only seen a couple of posts (I work in queer media) but wanted to give you a heads up. stay safe out there.'
@sandyhonig/X
2.

3.

Tweet reading 'Demure brat that fell out of a coconut tree that’s Holding space in the 97 year old khia asylum that my solo poly hijabi amputee uncle who works there is a Jehovah witness believe it or not he went from catholic to Jehovah and makes Coke the old fashioned way.'
@AbiChittin/X
4.

5.

Tweet reading 'hey a bunch of us are outside holding space for cigarettes if you wanna join.'
@aurelioacts/X
6.

@aurelioacts/X

7.

Tweet reading 'The 103rd floor of the Empire State Building was originally built to hold space for the lyrics of Defying Gravity.'
@EmpireStateBldg/X
8.

9.

Tweet reading 'no because i did kinda hold some space for the lyrics of defying gravity this morning idk.'
@itszaeok/X
10.

11.

Tweet reading 'but if you’re holding space…….and i’m in queer media……….then who the hell is defying gravity.'
@verysmallriver/X
12.

13.

Tweet reading 'Do we think Neil deGrasse Tyson is more upset about the idea of “Defying Gravity” or the concept of “Holding Space”?'
@McJesse/X
14.

15.

Tweet reading 'Hey! I'm so glad you reached out. I'm actually holding space with the lyrics of Defying Gravity right now, and I don't think I can hold appropriate space for you. Could we connect [later date or time] instead / Do you have someone else you could reach out to?'
@ctol_/X
16.

17.

Tweet reading 'Thanks for your email! I’m currently out of office to take the lyrics of Defying Gravity and really hold space with that. I’ll get back to you as soon as I am able. Best regards,'
@JoshuaRush/X
18.

19.

Tweet reading 'i’m 17 and SCARED of holding space for defying gravity.'
@denalifox/X
20.

@denalifox/X

21.

Wicked interview meme with the baby on fire screenshot from The Sims.
@TomZohar/X
22.

Tweet reading 'You took the defying gravity lyrics out of context at the holding space apartment complex.'
@TomZohar/X

23.

Wicked interview meme in the Glee 'I am going to create an environment that is so toxic' format.
@kgleeb/X
24.

Wicked interview meme with a Sex in the City screenshot.
@kgleeb/X

25.

Wicked interview meme with an image of two people standing together, one with his eyes closed.
@barbzforbernie/X
Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

