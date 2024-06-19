Human Shrek is too beautiful for this world

Human Shrek is an image of everyone’s favorite comedic ogre Shrek in a very handsome, attractive human form. However, the character still retains some of his identifiable ogre-like features. It is often paired with extreme lust, thirst, or admiration by the poster.

Human Shrek also cannot be unseen. Once a person lays eyes on him, their standards for attractiveness in another person may become instantly unreasonable.

Does Shrek ever turn into a human?

Shrek does indeed turn into a human in 2004’s Shrek 2. In the film, Shrek (voiced by Mike Myers) faces a crisis of confidence and drinks a “Happily Ever After” potion that he believes will make him good enough for his love, Fiona (Cameron Diaz). The potion turns Shrek into the human image the internet’s been thrusting over for 20 years.

Wait, people on the internet thirst hard for Human Shrek?

Oh boy, do they ever.

Is there a real Human Shrek and is he single?

Sort of and well, probably not. The real-world inspiration for Shrek, it’s suspected, is a Russian-born Frenchman named Maurice Tillet, who also went by “The French Angel.” Tillet was born in 1903 and called “angel” by childhood friends for his blonde hair and boyish face.

Sadly, at age 17, Tillet was diagnosed with acromegaly, a hormonal disorder that leads to increased bone growth in the face, hands, and feet. Famously, Tillet was a World Wrestling Champion in the early 40s.

Maurice Tillet (1903–1954) was a Russian-born French professional wrestler, known as The French Angel. Tillet was twice World Heavyweight Champion in American Wrestling Association in early 1940s. It has been rumored that Tillet was inspiration for animated movie character Shrek. pic.twitter.com/cz3RK2G8KK — AA$MAco (@as_ma_co) April 8, 2024

However, as the internet has proven time and again, there are real Shreks out there walking among us.

Shrek and Zach Efron

Many across social media have pointed out that actor Zac Efron and Human Shrek bear more than a striking resemblance. Efron’s bulkier build, as demonstrated in recent films such as The Iron Claw, as well as his chiseled jawline and dreamy eyes have led folks to make the comparison online many times.

Along the way, a meme was made depicting Efron as reacting to the comparison. However, as far as I can tell, this was a (nevertheless amusing) Photoshop job.

More Shrek memes:

