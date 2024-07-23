TikToker dubbed ‘Green Dress and Wedges Girl’ gets lit up over her clubbing fashion advice

A TikToker who has been dubbed the “green dress and wedges girl” went viral after sharing unsolicited fashion advice for the younger generations based on her own clubbing experience.

Her advice fell flat for a couple of reasons, from her “I know I don’t look my age” comment to the block wedge heels she sported along with a bright lime green dress.

The original ‘Green Dress Girl’ TikTok video

The original ‘Green Dress Girl’ TikTok was posted by Rae Christine (@raechristine___) on July 15th, 2024 after a night of clubbing. Her video was filmed for the most part in the back of a cab, except for the end when she showed off a mirror view of her clubbing outfit and her friend shouted color commentary from the background.

The TikTok video has been viewed over 17.3 million times with a rather vitriolic comments section sporting over 68.8k comments.

“I don’t know what’s happening to club culture but the girlies are not wearing heels in the clubs anymore,” she said in her viral video. “Do we need to come out of retirement and teach the girls how to wear heels, or like what heels to shop for when going out to the club?”

“Part of the thrill of going to the club is dancing on the couch in your heels,” she added.

Backlash against the ‘Green Dress Girl’

One of the first things that people latched onto in the comments section of her video was the fact that @RaeChristine claimed she didn’t look her age (34, for those who are wondering.)

After this offhand remark, people took to the comments section and stitched her video with their opinions, which largely amounted to: honey, yes you do look your age (and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that!)

One commenter wrote, “I need people to stop thinking they don’t look their age. You look every bit of your age. You don’t look bad though ☺️!”,

“The randomly inserted ‘I know I don’t look my age’ is sending me 💀,” said one Gen Z TikToker based on the emote they used.

Other folks said they “ran straight to the comments” or even “FLEW DELTA TO THE COMMENTS.”

Fashion advice falls flat

One of the major issues people had with green dress and wedges girl’s unsolicited fashion advice for how to dress at the club is that many people disagreed with what she considered to be club-appropriate attire.

People roasted her in the comments for saying that she was wearing heels in the club and then wearing shoes that they considered “bingo night heels” and not stilettos.

“In 2010? 😂 I’d wear those to church ONLY. Leave gen z alone pls those heels deserve jail time.”

In one response video to @RaeChristine’s viral moment came from a woman who was all for giving others clubbing advice — but not with those heels.

“If you was gonna talk about these young girls wearing these heels in the club, honey you was supposed to show up and show out what it looks like. That’s not what you did,” Camelle (@a_camelle) said.

There are also plenty of folks defending ‘green dress girl’s’ viral video, many of them notably millennials who are too old and achy to wear stilettos all night or who enjoyed her fashion style.

@RaeChristine’s response to the viral TikTok

Acknowledging her newfound meme-dom on TikTok, ‘Green Dress and Wedges Girl’ posted an update to her TikTok account, explaining the context behind her video and the fact that she wasn’t trying to shame anyone for what they wore to the club.

In the end, wear what makes you happy and what you like, whether that be nine-inch stilettos, wedges, or Converse.

Related TikTok videos: