All about the ‘Girl Who Is Going To Be Okay’ meme

The “Girl Who Is Going To Be Okay” meme is based on a video made by comedian Caitlin Reilly in which she shares the “POV” of that character—a woman who is clearly grappling with something and then finally can process it and move on, all in the space of ten seconds.

The video is very funny in itself, because Reilly perfectly captures a well-worn yet obscure trope from movies and TV. Actors have to show growth rapidly sometimes and Reilly hits all the facial gestures, frowns, and smiles in rapid succession. In her original post from August, she wrote in the caption, “You got this, mama 💗”

First, the Girl Who Is Going To Be Okay sits at a cafe table looking despondent, taking off her sunglasses, expression weary. But then, she looks around, notices the beautiful day, and allows hope to creep into her heart.

She takes a sip of her smoothie and begins to enjoy life again, a life that just moments so seemed so very grim. She smiles and she knows… she’s going to be okay.

Girl Who Is Going To Be Okay memes

People started sharing screenshots of Reilly looking happy at the end of her video with their personal sources of joy, often pretty ironically. Usually, the things paired with the picture or video are pretty small and yet they make all the difference in the world.

Like this person who is finally going to be okay because they don’t have to watch their least favorite trailer anymore.

Or the person who is excited to go to the movies for other reasons.

Or this person who is just enjoying some music.

They’re all going to be okay, in their own way.

Other versions of the Girl Who Is Going to Be Okay.

With the popularity of Reilly’s post, there have been some imitators and some innovators. It’s fun to see other takes on the trope and it’s inspiring.

Maybe we’re all going to be okay.

