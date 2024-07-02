My favorite animal is me when… TikTok trend explained

The My Favorite Animal Is Me TikTok trend has creators proclaiming “my favorite animal is me” and sharing the times they like to let loose or be truly unhinged because something makes them snap.

History of the My Favorite Animal Is Me trend

This particular TikTok trend stems from the common icebreaker of asking people what their favorite animal is—simple, right? Children constantly talk about their favorite animals to anyone who will listen to them, and it can be an innocent enough question.

This TikTok trend, which began in June 2024, takes the idea of asking someone what their favorite animal is and turning it on its head. While some people take it to mean letting loose like an animal, others interpret it in a more animalistic way (pun intended), where they discuss the things that people do that make them want to fight or scream.

The majority of the trending videos use Work by Iggy Azalea as a sound, although not all do. There have been well over 32 million MFAIM posts and counting since this trend’s inception.

Some of the best MFAIM TikToks

Some folks opted to take the simple approach to this trend: a selfie-facing video of them looking at the camera, either smiling or looking dejected, with text overlay starting with the phrase.

TikToker @gruene.t0mate informed viewers that “My favorite animal is me when I get slightly [too] drunk and start reading poetry and parts of books, which I always carry in my bag, out loud to everyone who cares to listen (it’s my fav activity).”

Meanwhile, @camryn.fones filmed herself fixing a splotch of makeup with the overlay, “My favorite animal is me when I’m almost done with my makeup and I get mascara on my face.”

“My favorite animal is me when there’s only one of the item I’ve been searching for left in the store and someone else is eyeing it too,” says @naptimekate, who added in the caption, “im sorry but i will hover and the minute you walk away im snatching that thing up and heading straight to the register 🤣”

“My favourite animal is me when I’m overstimulated and start throwing stuff in my way across the room in rage xxx,” said @alisontracy_.

Others took the opportunity to do GRWM (Get Ready With Me) videos of them doing their makeup for the day while listing off all of their grievances with other people, from their sisters stealing their clothing to supposed friends talking behind their backs about them. “I cannot do fake,” said @_.lizethhhh in her GRWM video.

So…what’s your favorite animal?

