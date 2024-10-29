Fat Joe memes mock the widely panned performance by the rapper at game three of the World Series at Yankee Stadium on Monday. Potentially as a follow-up to Ice Cube’s appearance at the Dodgers Stadium for the previous game, Fat Joe did not quite compare as he did a set that many baseball fans deemed “awkward” at best.

World Series watchers added insult to injury by using him to bash The Yankees for falling three games behind. His trouble with the lyrics seemed to mirror the player’s athletic struggles in what may have been the saddest night for Yankees fans in quite some time.

Who is Fat Joe?

Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is an American rapper known for successful singles like “What’s Luv?” and “Make It Rain.” Despite his performance on Monday Night, he has been nominated for a few Grammys and won other awards.

He also formed the record company Terror Squad Productions which signed popular artists such as Remy Ma and DJ Khaled. You may have seen him in films like Scary Movie 3 or Night School, or heard him on his Tidal podcast “Coca Vision.” Additionally, he made music industry headlines in the 2000s for his feud with 50 Cent.

He did get his name from his weight, which used to be around 300 pounds. Fat Joe elected not to change it after he slimmed down for fear that he might lose name recognition. His new look and admission that he relies on the medication has led to a new nickname—”Ozempic Joe.”

What do the Fat Joe memes look like? What does ‘Ozempic Joe’ mean?

There are several distinct categories that Fat Joe memes are falling into. The first is disappointed Yankee fans wondering why they couldn’t get someone on the level of Ice Cube. The second is Dodgers fans enjoying Yankees fans’ pain. The third is everybody who doesn’t watch baseball but knows a bad rap performance when they see one. And the fourth remark on Fat Joe’s weight loss, leading to the ‘Ozempic Joe’ moniker.

Who thought this Fat Joe performance before #WorldSeries Game 3, in the middle of the field all by himself, was a good idea 😂😂?



Man is having to Ab lib almost all three songs instead of the actual words 😂. pic.twitter.com/0rGHSuE5t2 — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) October 29, 2024

Origin and spread

Obviously, the origin of the Fat Joe memes is Fat Joe himself, and whatever led him to fail to prepare for last night. The jokes started to fire off on Twitter in the middle of his set on Oct. 28 shortly after 8 pm EDT.

One of the first to hit the platform was by unofficial sports commentator @beeksvybe, who wrote a short letter to the city of New York on behalf of everyone informing them that Fat Joe is not, in fact, Ice Cube.

Mentions of Fat Joe spiked around that time before quickly falling again, not spreading far outside of the baseball fandom.

More Fat Joe memes

I’m not a hater, BUT Fat Joe opening up for the Yankees might be one of the worst things I’ve ever seen. I think they got him on SALE 50% OFF pic.twitter.com/h3YHoW4btu — motivate 4 life 🇺🇲 (@imotivate4life) October 29, 2024

Yankees fans watching Fat Joe single handedly kill Yankee Stadium’s aura pic.twitter.com/zUePrPkrzv — Freddie🫡 (@YankeesSzn99) October 29, 2024

