A new Jitzeh video dropped of him rapping his new song “Karma” while smoking a blunt and it’s provoking some highly polarized reactions. Jitzeh is often regarded as a meme rapper with his high-pitched voice and unusual lyrics. However, some die-hard fans consider him to be a musical genius who is unappreciated in his time.

As always with the internet, it’s difficult to be sure how serious these fans are. They may simply be committed to the bit. Regardless, after releasing the song in April 2024, people outside of his fan base discovered the video in droves in late October.

Who is Jitzeh?

Jitzeh is an Instagram rapper who is also active on Triller, a lesser-known video social media platform that caters to short-form musicians. He released his first video for the song “Anotha Day” on May 13, 2020, which consisted of him rapping by his car on the side of the road. It gained a little over 8,000 likes, but some of his lyrics caught attention.

He currently has seven other music videos up on his Instagram page, with the most popular introducing the songs “Inhale” and “Jitus.”

Jitzeh currently occupies a fascinating space between serious and meme rap. He never makes it entirely clear whether he’s trying to be funny or if this is just his style. Either way, he’s achieved a cult status among fans of rap—meme or otherwise.

What’s up with Jitzeh’s ‘Karma’ video?

The meme rapper released “Karma” on his alternate Instagram account on April 25, 2024. It shows Jitzeh walking into a bedroom where a beat is playing as he smokes a blunt before he starts introducing some characteristically odd lyrics, most of it in a high-pitched voice.

“I blew up in sh*t that don’t exist. Smoke it if you zaza. F*ck a come-up, I grew up had no papa. Thuggin’ day to day, gettin’ money, playin’ commas. Wish I had the commas. Wish I had some commas. Wish I had some commas so I could give it to my mama. I grew up had no poppa. F*ck good karma.”

Jitzeh appears either emotional or very high in the video.

Social media reactions to Jitzeh’s ‘Karma’ video

The video for “Karma” once again produced mixed reactions, with plenty of social media users making fun of it while others proclaim it to be too deep for those people to understand. It’s clear that some of them are joking, but not all of them.

Twitch music reviewer Niz first posted the “Karma” video on Twitter on July 13, 2024, gaining only a moderate number of views. On Oct. 23, user @lizdekmusic reposted it with a comment calling it “the most insane video conceived all decade” and gained a lot more attention with 1.7 million views and over 40,000 likes.

this might be the most insane video conceived all decade pic.twitter.com/syFdgXEsyh — Lizdek (@lizdekmusic) October 23, 2024

While some called the song “real art” and compared it to “masterpiece” works (and may or may not have been serious), others made fun of the lyrics about commas or posted images of Mickey Mouse with a gun.

Is it a masterpiece? Is it comedy? Is it a comedy masterpiece? Art is subjective, so have fun and be yourself.

