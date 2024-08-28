dababy convertible

The origins of the DaBaby Car meme

DaCruiser?

DaBaby Car, aka DaBaby Convertible, is a meme depicting rapper DaBaby‘s head photoshopped above a set of wheels, making it look like a vehicle. The joke pokes fun at the rapper and the idea that his head is car-shaped. The meme has become so popular that the vehicle has been made into fan-created content. You can now drive a DaBaby convertible on several driving-related video games.

The image of DaBaby used in this meme is from a March 2019 interview with Canadian interviewer Nardwuar on his YouTube channel. At one point in the interview, DaBaby’s head is shown in a clear side profile.

dababy interview
A few weeks after DaBaby’s interview, internet users started remarking on the shape of the rapper’s head. In particular, a few compared it to the shape of a Chrysler PT Cruiser.

dababy head tweet
When Twitter user @kitchbecool shared a side-by-side of the rapper’s head and the car, it went viral.

dababy and pt cruiser
The joke was taken a step further in 2020. The account @raplyricsasimages on Instagram shared a lyric from DaBaby’s “Suge.” On the track, he raps, “I will turn a n—a into a convertible.” The lyric panel from Genius was paired with a photo of DaBaby’s head. However, the head is photoshopped and stretched, with the wheels of a Chrysler PT Cruiser added on.

dababy car meme
The meme enjoyed continued success as DaBaby’s career continued to grow. The rapper’s fans and critics alike utilized it for a laugh across social media.

DaBaby Car video game mods

DaBaby Car memes became so popular that tech-savvy gamers found a way to add them to some of their favorite worlds as mods. In Roblox, @OGPresto created a game called DABABY RACETRACK. Players in the game can race different DaBaby convertibles. DaBaby cars were also added to Team Fortress and Grand Theft Auto.

DaBaby cars video game
team fortress dababy car
dababy car mod grand theft auto
In October 2022, the rapper even found his daughter playing a racing game on her tablet. The video shows him watching her play as she was driving a DaBaby convertible. The dad laughed and joked about how the game designer should be paying him.

dababy car racing game
More DaBaby Convertible examples

kirby car dababy meme
dababy convertible
3d printed dababy convertible
dababy convertible
grandayy could make Fur Elise but beethoven could never make 'I summoned DaBaby Convertible in Minecraft' tweet
lego dababy convertible
dababy convertible drake meme
