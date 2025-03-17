‘Devour feculence’ is the latest pop culture catchphrase—here’s why it’s everywhere

Devour feculence is a $10 word way of saying “eat sh*t” that is elevated and asserts the user of the phrase’s intellect. The phrase is from the Apple TV+ television series Severance, which has consistently captivated audiences with its intricate storytelling and character development. In Season 2, Episode 9, this particular phrase—”devour feculence”—has not only amused viewers but also sparked a burgeoning meme trend across various social media platforms.

What does ‘devour feculence’ mean?

In this pivotal episode, Mr. Milchick, portrayed by Tramell Tillman, reaches a breaking point after enduring continuous disrespect from his colleagues and superiors. Confronted by Mr. Drummond (played by Ólafur Darri Ólafsson), Milchick is pressured to apologize for his use of complex vocabulary. Instead, he defiantly responds with “devour feculence,” a sophisticated euphemism meaning “eat sh*t.”

The definition of “devour,” according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, is “to swallow or eat greedily” while “feculence,” means “foul with impurities or fecal matter.”

This moment signifies Milchick’s assertion of self-respect and boundaries within the oppressive environment of Lumon Industries. Tillman himself reflected on this scene, noting that it was cathartic for Milchick to finally voice his frustrations and stand up for himself.

“It was great to have him have a voice, for him to step up and say, ‘I’m not going to tolerate this. And that’s the condition,’” Tillman told Decider reporter Nicole Gallucci. “Unfortunately with middle management, you’re always receiving and having to give out and always receive, receive, receive. And let’s not forget that when he started the job in Season 1, we started in chaos. And from that point on to where we end in Season 2, it’s only been like a week or two weeks. So all of these things that are building up, he doesn’t have the time or the space to really breathe or expel that energy.”

Its sophisticated yet defiant tone offers a unique blend of humor and rebellion, encapsulating the spirit of the show’s narrative while providing fans with a memorable and versatile catchphrase.

Devour feculence meme hype

Following the episode’s release, “devour feculence” rapidly gained traction online, becoming a popular meme. Fans and folks on social media alike have embraced the phrase, sharing their interpretations across platforms.

For instance, Instagram user @tvscholar expressed enthusiasm, stating, “DEVOUR FECULENCE!!! Okay another banger of an episode. I want to throw Emmys at this whole cast lol. Like Irv/Burt are you kidding me…love transcending the lives of their innies omg. Tramell acting the hell out of this character as always.”

Similarly, on TikTok, content creator @fantasticfrankey shared a video reacting to the scene, captioning it with, “Finally, Milchick realizes that he deserves a certain level of respect, and he’s no longer in the mood to make himself small so that his coworkers can feel comfortable.”

Commenters on the TikTok video were equally excited, with one person saying, “‘DEVOUR FECULENCE’ I literally screeched and clapped when he said that.”

“I was SCREAMING during this scene. Ive been waiting for him to clap back and he did not disappoint. I need Tramell in more projects. He has such a presence,” another person commented.

Discussions on Reddit have further amplified the meme’s popularity. In the r/SeveranceAppleTVPlus subreddit, moderators introduced “Devour Feculence” as a user flair. In the same post, they encourage members to adopt it and to suggest additional flair ideas inspired by the show.

Furthermore, the Devour Feculence meme has sparked conversations about its potential longevity. On X, formerly known as Twitter, user @manuel_frigerio predicted, “Prediction: ‘Devour feculence’ will become a huge meme. #IYKYK.” This anticipation reflects the phrase’s potential to transcend its origin and embed itself within the broader meme lexicon.

Meme examples

The versatility of “devour feculence” has led to its application in various humorous contexts. This ranges from clap-backs to superiors to dogs’ tendency to eat poop, as well as combining the phrase with other well-known memes.

