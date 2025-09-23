25 of the best memes clowning the idea that Tylenol causes autism

On Monday, Sept. 22, President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suggested a link between Tylenol use in pregnancy and autism. The announcement, which has no data to back it up, has since become a meme on social media.

During an appearance in the Roosevelt Room, Trump told reporters that Tylenol (a.k.a. acetaminophen), “is no good” and urged pregnant people to “fight like hell” and only take it in specific cases, like when they have a fever.

RFK Jr. backed up the claim, despite a lack of consensus among scientists. Medical experts quickly disputed the remarks. They warned the comments could confuse or even endanger patients seeking safe treatment for pain during pregnancy.

The medical community pushes back against claims Tylenol causes autism

Health authorities in both the U.S. and U.K. stressed that acetaminophen remains the safest option for pain relief during pregnancy. U.K. Health Secretary Wes Streeting responded bluntly, according to the BBC, saying, “I trust doctors over President Trump, frankly, on this.”

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) also rejected the claim. It said that the announcement is “not backed by the full body of scientific evidence and dangerously simplifies the many and complex causes of neurologic challenges in children.”

The statement added, “In more than two decades of research on the use of acetaminophen in pregnancy, not a single reputable study has successfully concluded that the use of acetaminophen in any trimester of pregnancy causes neurodevelopmental disorders in children.”

Epidemiologist @DrEricDing summarized key research in a widely shared thread on X. He pointed to a study involving 2.5 million children. According to the data, “the largest & best study in the world […] found no increased autism risk with acetaminophen […] use by the mother during pregnancy.” He explained that while a preliminary analysis suggested a slight risk, the signal disappeared once researchers controlled for family and sibling factors.

⚠️TYLENOL & AUTISM—RFK Jr and Trump are wrong—the largest & best study in the world in 2.5 MILLION KIDS—found no increased autism risk with acetaminophen (aka paracetamol, Tylenol) use by the mother during pregnancy. A crude unadjusted analysis found only a preliminary 5% risk,… pic.twitter.com/XsIlO623Fq — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 22, 2025

Other users offered historical context. X user @MeachamDr wrote, “Autism was discovered in 1911 and the modern definition of autism came in 1943. Tylenol wasn’t widely used until the 1950s.”

Autism was discovered in 1911 and the modern definition of autism came in 1943. Tylenol wasn’t widely used until the 1950s. Just getting everyone ready for the clown show tomorrow. — Meacham (@MeachamDr) September 22, 2025

Meanwhile, @shannonrwatts criticized the gendered blame game, writing, “in a centuries old tradition, […] men have decided to blame women for taking Tylenol while pregnant (despite no valid supporting studies).”

Tylenol memes take over social media

Even as experts countered the claims, folks on social media transformed the announcement into meme fodder. People quickly repurposed the announcement graphic of Trump and RFK Jr. with the words, “Autism Announcement,” splashed across a blue background as a reaction image.

Beyond the splash image, meme-makers also made jokes about Tylenol itself. Others shared autism-related memes that highlighted the absurdity of blaming a common painkiller for a developmental condition recognized decades before acetaminophen became widespread.

Forget Tylenol, there are thousands of first trimester babies bathing in ozempic as we speak — Kitten 💖🐈 (@kitten_beloved) September 23, 2025

18.

the US if Tylenol actually caused autism pic.twitter.com/sFWhU9ziUR — petey (@peteypayless) September 23, 2025

to my friend, tylenol. rest now, brother. we have the watch. and i’ll see you in valhalla — maha (@mahaaaay) September 23, 2025

it’s funny that trump had to deal with elon musk for a few months and came away going “we really have to destroy autism” — descriptive display name that is way too long and (@mrgracemugabe) September 23, 2025

Every Lawyer working for Tylenol tonight pic.twitter.com/bwB7uDDzO6 — Denver Lee Riggleman III (@Denver4VA) September 22, 2025

when I’m on a date and they ask me about my hobbies pic.twitter.com/sBfhggaSEc — Northeast Regional Nancy (@NRNancy_) September 22, 2025

snorting tylenol so my future kids get computer autism instead of train autism — MJ (@morganisawizard) September 22, 2025

how egirls taking Tylenol during pregnancy so their sons can be Rust developers see themselves pic.twitter.com/M5ifAidse7 — tomie (@tomieinlove) September 22, 2025

