Gen Z and Gen Alpha are saying “41” on the internet. Here’s why.

41 is a high-pitched sound that only young people can hear. Let us explain.

41 meme

The “41 meme” is a reference to the song “41” by rapper Blizzi Boi. It is also known as the “41 song” or “41 dance.” According to Know Your Meme, “It’s all about being 41 years old.” Social media users often reference “41”, along with the question, “Did unc snap?”

They quote variations on the song’s unconfirmed lyrics, either: “41 but I got 41 gold,” or “41 but I got 41 goals.”

Blizzi Boi released his track, “41,” on SoundCloud back in August 2021, four years before it went viral on Instagram and TikTok. Although Blizzi Boi is rumored to be a young Zoomer, the song is about being 41 years old. In a series of viral clips shared by the rapper on social media in 2025, Blizzi Boi is enhanced by an age filter and looks wrinkled and aged.

41 first went viral as a meme in April 2025 when Blizzy Boi shared an Instagram post featuring the song and the “old filter.” People were saying, singing, and dancing the number “41” across social media, and the meme was promoted by influencers like @h00pify on TikTok.

The 41 dance

41 relates to the viral “6-7” trend because the 41 dance is an upside-down version of the 6-7 dance. The 41 dance is performed as someone flips their hands palm down and moves them back and forth in front of their chest, like this:

But older generations might not get it. They make comments like, “I’m too employed to understand ts 😭.”

Examples of the meme

41 memes are taking over social media. For example, @vroomvroom_153 knew it was the love of her life “when I say a 67 joke and he says a 41 joke.”

One commenter wrote, “41 is the new 67,” but not everyone agrees.

“It’s never replacing 67” said @sv.isaacc.

@imevannnz adds, “It’s crazy because 67 + 41 = 100.”

In conclusion, 41 is a viral number meme, and a song and dance. It’s like that high-pitched sound only young people can hear. Blizzi Boi gifted it to the internet, sports influencer H00pify popularized it, and people connected it to 67. If you know, you know.

But now that everyone knows, early adopters are saying, “aaaaaand jokes over✌️🥀.”

