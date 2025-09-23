21 memes about the Rapture in case today is just another Tuesday

Christians on TikTok are bracing for the Rapture this week, with some claiming they’re selling off possessions, leaving their jobs, and urging others to “get right with God.” For those who don’t believe in the Rapture, it has turned into a memefest, with timelines filling up daily with absurd predictions and ironic prayers.

Why do Christians think the Rapture is coming today?

The viral panic traces back to South African pastor Joshua Mhlakela, who said on a June podcast that he had a vision of Jesus returning on Sept 23, coinciding with the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah. TikTok and other social media websites quickly turned into a mix of doomsday testimonies and silly jokes.

Some creators firmly share that they’ve received “divine confirmations,” talking about lost jobs, denied vacation requests, or symbolic signs as proof. Others frame the looming Sept 23 date as a spiritual wake-up call, urging followers to prepare.

But for much of the internet, the prediction became the fuel for memes and jokes. Folks on social media are making jokes about how to pack for the afterlife, whether pets get Rapture passes, and what happens if the date comes and goes uneventfully. And of course, many compared this countdown to previous failed prophecies that sparked similar online chaos.

Meanwhile, others are offering to be the recipients of Rapture donations of worldly possessions. After all, they reason, if Christians are looking for someone to give them to, why not them? The Rapture frenzy has made social media feel less like an End of Days sermon and more like a comedy show about procrastination and divine scheduling errors.

“if you believe the rapture is happening tomorrow and you’re getting rid of your things, I’m in need of a good espresso machine and $10,000,” tweeted @literElly.

if you believe the rapture is happening tomorrow and you’re getting rid of your things, I’m in need of a good espresso machine and $10,000 — elly belle 🔮🍉🇵🇸 (they/them) (@literElly) September 22, 2025

This rapture tomorrow, is it by time zone or everybody dey go at once? — Pacino (@J3nnie_C) September 22, 2025

@MoltisantiThots tweeted, “It’s called the Rapture — Andreesen and Thiel made it up to get stupid people to off themselves. Fewer mouths to feed, T.”

It’s called the Rapture — Andreesen and Thiel made it up to get stupid people to off themselves. Fewer mouths to feed, T. pic.twitter.com/5bYmeBg8jK — Christopher Moltisanti Weighs In On Current Events (@MoltisantiThots) September 22, 2025

rapture practice run at 2:17am pic.twitter.com/OSs1LHhk22 — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) September 23, 2025

Imagine Kimmel gets his show back and is raptured on air https://t.co/QYhohpLlmh — teen vampire, aged 40 (@starswheeled) September 22, 2025

pranking my christian neighbors by doing this tomorrow pic.twitter.com/4zzxSwuunn — jadey (@missmilkton) September 23, 2025

