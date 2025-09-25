“Blame it on the a-a-a-a-a-autism”: T-Pain’s “real name” is back to being Tylenol Painrelief thanks to Trump’s Tylenol crusade

A classic T-Pain meme that links the rapper to Tylenol is making the rounds again in the wake of the Trump administration’s crusade against the pain reliever.

The day after President Donald Trump went against science and facts by declaring there’s a “very increased risk of autism” in the child when a person takes Tylenol while pregnant, social media duo the Voros Twins (also referred to as the “Da Vinki twins”) made a post about T-Pain.

The image is a fake screenshot displaying a Google search for “t pain full name” coming up with the result “Tylenol Painrelief.”

Where did the T-Pain Tylenol meme originate?

Although the Voros twins are the most recent to post a version of the meme that racks up a ton of engagement, they aren’t the originators.

It isn’t clear exactly when or why the meme first came to be, but it’s been floating around for at least seven years. An early version of the “t pain full name” Google search screenshot includes the date August 30, 2018. This date is cropped off in the image posted by the Voros twins.

The meme was part of a wave of similar jokes about expanding the names of rappers and other celebrities into something absurd as their “real name.” This included bits like Ice Cube being short for “Icelandic Cubicle” and “Cardi B” being a nickname for “Cardigan Backyardigan.”

At one point earlier this year, Redditors even claimed that someone temporarily got away with changing T-Pain’s birth name on Wikipedia to Tylenol Pain Relief.

A relevant resurgence

No one could have predicted the way Tylenol would be hogging headlines this week—let alone why—but it speaks to the nature of the internet that people immediately thought to drag T-Pain back into the mix with this classic meme. And people are certainly having their fun with it.

“I’ve seen this so many times but I laughed so hard this time,” one X user admitted.

“They’re saying he invented autism,” another wrote, prompting somebody else to quip, “Autotune, not autism!”

“So he’s the one that’s been causing autism…” wrote @sevenoneSICKS.

“Blame it on the a-a-a-a-Autism” joked @toricantstfu.

Trump’s sending him to Guantanamo. pic.twitter.com/g60u6yasXT — Paul Roland (@pcroland2) September 24, 2025

“Trump’s sending him to Guantanamo.”

For those curious, T-Pain’s actual real name is Faheem Rashad Najm…or so we’ve been told.

