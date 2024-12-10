Memes

32 of the funniest Christmas memes of 2024

Christmas came early🎄

An illustration showing character from Spongebob Squarepants playing basketball in a stadium of cheering fans. Patrick Star is in the foreground, arm stretched wide and with a neutral expression. Behind him, Spongebob is midair while dunking on the basket. The image is overlaid by the text 'Another partridge to the pear tree'

It’s that magical time of year again, when folks across social media platforms post their favorite funny and sarcastic Christmas memes to get into the holiday mood. From debates over Die Hard being a Christmas movie to the late, great Grumpy Cat channeling our seasonal grumpiness, these memes are here to remind us: that laughter is the best holiday spirit.

Whether you’re a festive fanatic or a certified Scrooge, these memes are proof that humor unites us all, one humorous punchline at a time. Memes are a known stress reliever, and for many people, big family holidays and all the expectations that come with them can cause immense stress.

Forbes notes that “Memes’ virality and popularity can be attributed to their ability to encapsulate complex ideas and emotions in an easily digestible format,” according to a 2013 study published by the Journal of Computer-Mediated Communication.

They add in the article that, “By laughing at memes, individuals can distance themselves from their stressors and view them from a lighter perspective. This cognitive shift is helpful for cultivating resilience, allowing people to adapt and bounce back from adversity.”

Check out the funniest Christmas memes of 2024:

1.

'yes i've been in a CONCLAVE before? it's called trying to pick a movie on Christmas Day that the whole family will enjoy.' with a photo still from a movie of Catholic priests.
@EoinKeane101/X

2.

'Them: Promise not to get all political at the family gathering, okay? Me at the family gathering: Merry Christmas to all my friends in Hezbollah, Hamas and the IRA.' Christmas meme.
@EoinKeane101/X

3.

Christmas meme.
@rustbeltkid1/X

4.

A Christmas meme spoofing off of the annual pet adoption posters that read, 'I am not a toy. I am not a Christmas present. I am a [400 year] commitment.'
@rustbeltkid1/X

5.

Christmas meme text post that reads, 'I haven’t bought 1 Christmas gift but I got 3 packages on the way for me though'
@hustlanani/X

6.

Christmas meme with a photo of a pill pack of Xanax. Text reads, 'Opening my christmas advent calendar Day 5 (heart emoji)'
@hustlanani/X

7.

Christmas meme.
@JoelWBerry/X

8.

Drawing of SpongeBob characters on a basketball court. Text reads, 'Another Partridge to the pear tree.'
@JoelWBerry/X

9.

Christmas meme showing that Last Christmas by Wham! Is more popular than Mariah Carey's famous rendition, All I Want for Christmas is You'.
@willnights1/X

10.

Mariah Carey's face placed on top of the villain from Power Rangers. Text reads, 'The seal has been released onto the Early for another Christmas season.
@willnights1/X

11.

Christmas meme about Christians stealing the solstice holiday from the Romans.
@CSMFHT/X

12.

'suddenly having no earthly desires when someone asks what i want for christmas' Christmas meme
@CSMFHT/X

13.

Grumpy Cat Christmas meme, text reads, 'It's the most terrible time of the year.'
@funhouseradio.bsky.social/BlueSky

14.

The Office meme format of a Christmas meme arguing that LOTR is a Christmas movie.
@funhouseradio.bsky.social/BlueSky

15.

'It's not Christmas until I see Snoopy eating 37 human femurs.' with a photo of the described image.
@funhouseradio.bsky.social/BlueSky

16.

Christmas meme.
@funhouseradio.bsky.social/BlueSky

17.

Christmas meme of trees during Christmas lit up with string lights and 'birds in their nests' of a man squinting into the light.
@bctiggygirl.bsky.social/BlueSky

18.

A painted rock in the Grinch's book art style, a drawing of the Grinch and Canada Post's logo. Text reads, 'How Canada Post stole Christmas.'
@bctiggygirl.bsky.social/BlueSky

19.

Christmas meme that says, 'The stages of Christmas shopping: 1. Plenty of time 2. Oh no'
@BlueSky

20.

@BlueSky

21.

Christmas meme.
@Templarpilled/X

22.

Christmas meme. 'On Christmas Eve, don't forget to leave cigarettes, shoes, Twinkies, and a Beretta 92 in the ductwork for John McClane.'
@Templarpilled/X

23.

Chill guy frog Christmas meme.
@Templarpilled/X

24.

Christmas meme that reads, 'Maybe the Grinch would be nicer if every five minutes a dude wasn't singing songs about what a piece of sh*t he is.'
@MatthewAMullins/X

25.

Christmas meme of Grumpy Cat under Christmas ribbons. Text reads, 'Dashing through the NO.'
@MatthewAMullins/X

26.

Christmas meme.
@LibertyPillMeme/X

27.

Christmas meme of a cat staring at a lit tree.
@LibertyPillMeme/X

28.

Christmas meme of Paul McCartney's 'Wonderful Christmastime' being about friends practicing witchcraft and then pretending they're singing about Christmas as someone walks in.
@sihaya74.bsky.social/BlueSky

29.

Christmas meme.
@sihaya74.bsky.social/BlueSky

30.

Christmas meme with a blurry lit Christmas tree, text reads, 'Christmas is so much prettier when you have astigmatism.'
@FurryRespector/X

31.

Christmas meme of Die Hard, text reads, 'Me trying to escape my in-laws during the holidays.'
@FurryRespector/X

32.

@FurryRespector/X

The internet is chaotic—but we'll break it down for you in one daily email.

Christmas christmas memes Memes
Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

