‘The Defrosting Has Begun’ meme shows us the true meaning of Christmas

The Defrosting Has Begun is a satirical meme utilizing Mariah Carey‘s song “All I Want for Christmas Is You” paired with an image of the singer trapped inside a giant block of ice, used to humorously comment on the increasingly early onset of Christmas every year.

Featured Video

What is ‘The Defrosting Has Begun’ meme?

The Defrosting Has Begun meme uses the copypasta phrase ‘the defrosting has begun’ (or variations on this phrase) over a photo of singer-songwriter Mariah Carey—usually from the video for her hit song “All I Want for Christmas Is You”—trapped inside a giant block of ice.

Advertisement

There’s only 127 days left until Christmas! Mariah Carey has begun defrosting!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/zmy0ofcvc3 — 💚 Myles 🥝 (@MylesOwO) August 21, 2023

This is your warning. The Mariah Carey defrosting process has begun…😀 pic.twitter.com/ww0CpLhoQs — Jesus H Christ 😀 (@officialHJesus) October 29, 2024

What does ‘The Defrosting Has Begun’ mean?

This meme makes fun of the fact that American culture evokes Christmas earlier and earlier every year, the primary indicator being “All I Want for Christmas Is You“ playing on repeat in public places right after Halloween.

Advertisement

all i want for christmas already started to increase in strams and sales and it’s only november 1st😭😭 — sasha. (@cvntyrs) November 1, 2024

retail workers walking in on nov 1st and having to hear “all i want for christmas is you” by mariah carey throughout their entire 9 hour shift pic.twitter.com/pl1bmb5vHk — johny (@webbedbat) November 1, 2021

mariah carey is defrosting right about now to torture retail workers for a couple million dollars — crosshair (@dahsrrr) October 17, 2024

The meme format jokes that Mariah Carey herself is being thawed for “Christmas use” around October 31st, the day it is culturally acceptable to begin playing the song. The meme insinuates that playing this song will slowly defrost Mariah—an icon of Christmastime culture—and by extension, the holiday itself.

Advertisement

Yall enjoy halloween cause mariah carey is defrosting as we speak pic.twitter.com/dzC1mCOvzL — Austine (@theereal_one) October 30, 2024

With that logic, if Mariah (and her Christmas vibes) begins to defrost after Halloween, the singer will be fully thawed and Christmas will be in full force just in time for Dec. 25th.

Meme basics

Meme creator : Unknown

: Unknown Meme type: satire, copypasta

satire, copypasta First appearance: Oct. 2017

Oct. 2017 Origin source: X

X Peak popularity: Nov. 1st. 2024

Advertisement

Origin and spread

Though we can’t pinpoint exactly where the concept of Mariah Carey defrosting/’the defrosting has begun’ came from, we do know that in October 2017 and 2018, early jokes were made about defrosting Carey in preparation for Christmas.

Advertisement

The joke gained considerable traction in 2018, becoming an annual trend during October and early November.

She has officially defrosted. We are done for. Noooo pls nooooo, not yet. https://t.co/mCSd5Hse64 pic.twitter.com/TPY26DccVa — 🍁BradyDennyWx🍂 (@BradyDennyWX) November 1, 2024

At present, the joke has never been more popular, likely due to the trend of ‘the defrosting has begun’ extending to TikTok.

Advertisement

Who else is involved in the ‘great defrosting?’

Mariah Carey is not alone in her involvement in the early evocation of the holidays. Canadian singer Michael Bublé and his music is also associated with this meme and trend.

Advertisement

Mariah is also in on the joke

For the past couple of years, Mariah Carey has leaned into this phenomenon, releasing her own, high-production videos celebrating her 1994 hit and the transition from Halloween to Christmas. In the 2024 video, “It’s time!” she’s even frozen in a block of ice, with Jack-o-lantern capers keeping Carey captive in a frozen vault. Carey shatters the ice and the scene immediately becomes Christmas-y, as the singer declares “It’s time.”

Does Mariah also go into hibernation?

Advertisement

Yes, yes she does. Because of the popularity of this meme, an inverse version was created, alluding to Carey returning to a state of hibernation until the next holiday. Posting Carey hibernation memes also became a tradition in the days following Christmas.

TikTok & meme variations

More than any other platform, TikTok has embraced The Defrosting Has Begun, creating all kinds of variations to explore the annoying nature of how an early Christmas is thrust upon us. One of the more popular versions is people leaving their homes, looking around, and “sensing” that Carey is defrosting/on her way…

Advertisement

Cultural context

Advertisement

The Defrosting Has Begun meme is both funny and popular in short, because of the nature of American consumerism. The absurdly early transitions from one holiday to the next (and specifically with Christmas), are largely made by large corporations wishing to capitalize on seasonal sales as much as possible. Though there are (of course) many cultural downsides to this aggressive economic influence, at least we’re getting some fun memes out of it!

FREEZE HER BACK



ITS TOO EARLY pic.twitter.com/oxf0J8QkPu — @trickOr_Freak (Indefinite Hiatus) (@trickOr_Freak) October 1, 2023

More Christmas memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.