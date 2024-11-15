25 of the funniest November memes, 2024 edition

Advertisement
November memes perfectly capture the various moods of the fall month: caught between Halloween and the approach of the winter holidays. This month is a unique blend of cozy fall aesthetics, Thanksgiving preparation, and the chaos of early holiday shopping—giving meme creators plenty of material to work with.

Whether you’re scrolling through social media or sharing laughs in group chats, November memes capture the quirks and traditions that make this time of year unforgettable.

From pumpkin spice latte jokes and daylight saving time woes to the eternal debate about when it’s appropriate to start decorating for Christmas or playing Christmas songs (ahem, Mariah Carey, ahem), the liminal space provides plenty of meme fodder to highlight the funny side of seasonal transitions.

Here are the 25 funniest November memes:

1.

November meme with a screenshot of the movie theater intro with a race track and soda cups.
@finalgrlcomplex/X

2.

November meme about waking up and seeing November 1st on your lock screen.
@finalgrlcomplex/X

3.

November meme with a Twilight reference.
@finalgrlcomplex/X

4.

November meme Mariah Carey reference.
@PopCulture2000s/X

5.

November meme
@PopCulture2000s/X

6.

November 1, Friday: moving on. November meme.
@PopCulture2000s/X

7.

November meme of blinking in January and opening your eyes to November.
@messycupcakes/X

8.

'on the bright side its a 70 degree day in november so we might not even live through this administration'
@messycupcakes/X

9.

'no noise november, everybody shut the f*ck up'
@saahbaarbie/X

10.

@saahbaarbie/X

11.

November meme of Ariana Grande nearly crying.
@atylerisborn/X

12.

Mariah Carey November vs December meme.
@atylerisborn/X

13.

november meme
@atylerisborn/X

14.

November meme of Batman slapping Robin for putting up Christmas lights too early.
u/TheAdmiralMoses via Reddit

15.

November meme
u/TheAdmiralMoses via Reddit

16.

November meme of a drawing of Santa with a gun trained on an elf.
u/TheAdmiralMoses via Reddit

17.

November meme
u/bankruptbank69 via Reddit

18.

November meme.
u/bankruptbank69 via Reddit

19.

November meme
u/bankruptbank69 via Reddit

20.

November meme
u/Nuxka8 via Reddit

21.

November meme of the three dragon heads where one is being silly.
u/Nuxka8 via Reddit

22.

November meme of a petition to stop advertising Christmas before November.
u/Nuxka8 via Reddit

23.

V for Vendetta November meme.
u/PTHero via Reddit

24.

November meme.
u/PTHero via Reddit

25.

November meme of Halloween vs Christmas.
u/PTHero via Reddit

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

