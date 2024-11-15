25 of the funniest November memes, 2024 edition

November memes perfectly capture the various moods of the fall month: caught between Halloween and the approach of the winter holidays. This month is a unique blend of cozy fall aesthetics, Thanksgiving preparation, and the chaos of early holiday shopping—giving meme creators plenty of material to work with.

Featured Video

Whether you’re scrolling through social media or sharing laughs in group chats, November memes capture the quirks and traditions that make this time of year unforgettable.

From pumpkin spice latte jokes and daylight saving time woes to the eternal debate about when it’s appropriate to start decorating for Christmas or playing Christmas songs (ahem, Mariah Carey, ahem), the liminal space provides plenty of meme fodder to highlight the funny side of seasonal transitions.

Here are the 25 funniest November memes:

1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

20.

21.

Advertisement

22.

23.

Advertisement

24.

25.

Advertisement

More funny memes about fall:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









