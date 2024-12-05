The funniest December memes, 2024 edition

December has officially arrived and with it, December memes for the wintry holiday season. Whether you’re still mourning the passing of Halloween or belting out Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” there is something for everyone with December memes.
This month’s memes cover topics ranging from panic about last-minute shopping for loved ones to not wanting to work for the rest of the year, to simply enjoying the winter season and everything it represents. These comedic insights remind us that navigating holiday traditions and gift-buying can sometimes be funny, proving that laughter is a powerful antidote to seasonal stress.
Some of the most popular memes for the season use screencaps of the classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas Jim Carrey movie, the changing of the seasons, and cats being their usual ridiculous selves, just in a festive way.
Check out the funniest December memes of 2024:
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
19.
20.
21.
22.
23.
24.
25.
26.
27.
28.
Related memes:
- ‘The Defrosting Has Begun’ meme shows us the true meaning of Christmas
- Ding Fries Are Done: meme origins
- 25 of the funniest November memes, 2024 edition
- 21 of the best October 31 vs November 1 memes
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.