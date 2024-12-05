Memes

The funniest December memes, 2024 edition

My Christmas Spirit vs. My Bank Account.

Cat with text that says 'Damn it's December 1st already? Whats next? December 2nd? **** everything'(l), Tweet that says 'close your laptops beloved it's december. you've done enough.'(r)

December has officially arrived and with it, December memes for the wintry holiday season. Whether you’re still mourning the passing of Halloween or belting out Mariah Carey’sAll I Want For Christmas Is You,” there is something for everyone with December memes.

This month’s memes cover topics ranging from panic about last-minute shopping for loved ones to not wanting to work for the rest of the year, to simply enjoying the winter season and everything it represents. These comedic insights remind us that navigating holiday traditions and gift-buying can sometimes be funny, proving that laughter is a powerful antidote to seasonal stress.

Some of the most popular memes for the season use screencaps of the classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas Jim Carrey movie, the changing of the seasons, and cats being their usual ridiculous selves, just in a festive way.

Check out the funniest December memes of 2024:

1.

'December is going to feel like this' with a screenshot of Marge and Homer Simpson snuggled in their bed together watching TV.
@pastapilled/X

2.

December meme
@pastapilled/X

3.

'Maybe we can get coffee and drive around and look at Christmas lights.' with a drawing of a woman in a Christmas hat.
@JoelWBerry/X

4.

December meme
@JoelWBerry/X

5.

'Now begins the period between Christmas and New Years where nobody knows what we're supposed to be doing but we just sleep and eat until someone tells us otherwise.'
@lollalandusa/Instagram

6.

Photo through a peephole of a cat. Text reads, 'Hi December, you're the last one, so be the best one.'
@lollalandusa/Instagram

7.

December meme.
@florida_gator1998/Instagram

8.

'When it's the Holidays but you still have to go to work...' with The Grinch on a tiny car.
@florida_gator1998/Instagram

9.

Christmas meme
@florida_gator1998/Instagram

10.

December meme with a Squid Game screenshot. Text reads, 'Your next task is to not buy christmas gifts at the last minute.'
@moechi2/Instagram

11.

'Imagine most people are here celebrating December to the fullest and there's me studying in the midst of December?' meme
@moechi2/Instagram

12.

Image of the Sponge Bob cast playing basketball. Text reads, 'Another partridge to the pear tree.'
@slandrroid/X

13.

Photo of a cat. Text reads, 'D*mn it's December 1st already? What's next? December 2nd? F*ck everything.'
@slandrroid/X

14.

December meme that reads, 'Close your laptops beloved it’s December. You’ve done enough.'
@wangechikenya/X

15.

Addams Family putting up their Christmas tree. Text reads, 'me the literal second december 1st hits.'
@wangechikenya/X

16.

'I hate when people ask me if I'm all ready for Christmas. No Susan. I'm not even ready for today.' December meme.
@thefashionbibleuk/Instagram

17.

'When someone asks if I'm ready for the holidays:' Boo from Monsters Inc sobbing over tangled Christmas lights with the text '*internally screaming while untangling lights*'
@thefashionbibleuk/Instagram

18.

Missile Toad December meme.
@hahafunnylolmao/Instagram

19.

Beavis and Butt-Head telling Mariah Carey to shut up.
@hahafunnylolmao/Instagram

20.

The Grinch (my bank account) glaring down as Cindy Lou Who (my Christmas spirit).
@hahafunnylolmao/Instagram

21.

December expectations vs reality with the 'this is fine' meme.
u/Marsupial-731 via Reddit

22.

Christmas meme with a photo of a hand held out to a pine tree.
u/Marsupial-731 via Reddit

23.

Peter Griffin with 'every sane person on December' over him running away from an airplane with 'Mariah Carey' over it.
u/NeatRanger7964 via Reddit

24.

Christmas meme about December birthdays.
u/NeatRanger7964 via Reddit

25.

'Me opening number one on my advent calendar before December 1st:' with a photo of J. Jonah Jameson laughing with his head thrown back.
u/Deacon_Gamez via Reddit

26.

Meme that reads, 'When it's December 1 of the year:' with a screenshot of the penguins from the Madagascar movie that says, 'We did it boys, we're in the endgame now!'
u/Deacon_Gamez via Reddit

27.

Christmas meme
u/kamsidhu via Reddit

28.

u/kamsidhu via Reddit
