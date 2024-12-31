Advertisement
‘If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a Rolex. Go into debt if you have to’—a viral tweet turned parody meme

This is not satire.

“If You’re A Guy In Your Early 20s, Buy A Rolex. Go Into Debt If You Have To” is a viral post by X user @StevenPulteFam that spawned a copypasta and parody memes after he insisted that all young men should buy Rolex watches. The seemingly apropos-of-nothing thread went viral in late December 2024 for the passion behind the argument. Others are now applying to items and experiences ranging from reasonable to ridiculous.

Meme basics:

  • Meme Creator: @StevenPulteFam/X
  • Meme Type: Copypasta
  • First Appearance: Dec. 27, 2024
  • Origin Source: X
  • Peak Popularity: Dec. 2024
If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a Rolex, go into debt if you have to google trends
Google Trends
Where is the ‘Go Into Debt If You Have To’ meme from?

On Dec. 27, 2024, Steven Nash, on X @StevenPulteFam shared a thread discussing why he thinks men in their early 20s should invest in a Rolex watch.

tweet that reads 'If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a Rolex, go into debt if you have to'
@StevenPulteFam/X

As the thread continued, Steven explained that a Rolex, some of which retail at $4,000 can “communicate status to women and business relationships.”

Insisting his passionate plea was “not satire,” he continued to assert that the watch is a better investment than cryptocurrency. The idea is that the watch is a better investment than assets that are currently popular to invest in. Steven shared a photo with his partner, asserting this approach has worked for him.

Response and meme spread

The thread quickly went viral as people debated how serious Steven was in his argument and whether it had any merit.

person asking steven 'imagine going into debt for a watch, in which circus do you work bro?' and him replying 'work at the circus of making $$$'
@StevenPulteFam/X
rolex as a gift
@StevenPulteFam/X
'Girl who married a guy for his Rolex finding out that’s the only money he has'
@heshiebee/X

Within hours, memes about the post began to appear in response to the thread.

star wars 'buy a rolex if you are 20, go into debt if you have to' meme
@heshiebee/X
People began to use the early tweets as a copypasta, swapping “a Rolex” with increasingly humorous or zany items and experiences.

tweet that reads 'If you're a British government in the early 2020s, build new transport infrastructure, go into debt if you have to'
@stefanroberts/X
tweet that reads 'If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy farmland, go into debt if you have to'
@stefanroberts/X
tweet that reads 'if you're a guy in your 20s, buy a bidet'
@stefanroberts/X
Others shared their own version of a Rolex-level asset.

sega watch go into debt if you have to tweet
@night_owlll/X
karft macoroni and cheese watch with tweet that reads 'if you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a nice watch, go into debt if you have to'
@night_owlll/X
tweet that reads 'If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a Casio F-91W, go into debt if you have to'
@night_owlll/X
More meme examples

tweet that reads 'if you're a guy in your early 20s, buy a project car, go into debt if you have to, this is not satire, you can get a project car for $4k'
@ITARviolation/X
tweet that reads 'If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy an Island Packet 420 and disappear for a few years. Come back with a mysterious wife and two ethereal children, the secret wisdom of an ancient culture, and a hoard of golden treasure. Go into debt if you have to'
@ITARviolation/X
tweet that reads 'If you're a guy in your early 20s, buy your mum a bunch of flowers. Go into a shop if you have to.'
@GFXbySage/X
tweet that reads 'If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy the collected works of Goethe, go into debt if you have to (you will)'
@GFXbySage/X
tweet that reads 'If your a guy in your early 20s, buy a piece of self-propelled artillery. Go into debt if you have to, You won’t often need it, but when you need it, you’ll REALLY need it'
@DaddyWarpig/X
tweet that reads 'If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a Gromit mug Go into debt if you have to'
@DaddyWarpig/X
'If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy The Collected Poems of J.R.R. Tolkien. Go into debt if you have to.'
@DaddyWarpig/X
tweet that reads 'If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a tungsten cube Go into debt if you have to'
@uberstuber/X
tweet that reads 'If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a copy of Sonic Adventure 2: Battle for the Nintendo GameCube. Go into debt if you have to.'
@uberstuber/X
tweet that reads 'If you’re a dog in your first few years, buy a bow tie and pair of suspenders, go into debt if you have to'
@uberstuber/X
tweet that reads 'If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a chateau in France, go into debt if you have to'
@Duderichy/X
tweet that reads 'If you’re a girl in your early 20s, buy a kilo of oxtail, go into debt if you have to'
@Duderichy/X
tweet that reads 'If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a Propellor Hat, go into debt if you have to'
@Antweegonus/X

