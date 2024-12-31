‘If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a Rolex. Go into debt if you have to’—a viral tweet turned parody meme

“If You’re A Guy In Your Early 20s, Buy A Rolex. Go Into Debt If You Have To” is a viral post by X user @StevenPulteFam that spawned a copypasta and parody memes after he insisted that all young men should buy Rolex watches. The seemingly apropos-of-nothing thread went viral in late December 2024 for the passion behind the argument. Others are now applying to items and experiences ranging from reasonable to ridiculous.

Featured Video

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: @StevenPulteFam/X

@StevenPulteFam/X Meme Type : Copypasta

: Copypasta First Appearance : Dec. 27, 2024

: Dec. 27, 2024 Origin Source : X

: X Peak Popularity: Dec. 2024

Advertisement

Where is the ‘Go Into Debt If You Have To’ meme from?

On Dec. 27, 2024, Steven Nash, on X @StevenPulteFam shared a thread discussing why he thinks men in their early 20s should invest in a Rolex watch.

As the thread continued, Steven explained that a Rolex, some of which retail at $4,000 can “communicate status to women and business relationships.”

Advertisement

Insisting his passionate plea was “not satire,” he continued to assert that the watch is a better investment than cryptocurrency. The idea is that the watch is a better investment than assets that are currently popular to invest in. Steven shared a photo with his partner, asserting this approach has worked for him.

Response and meme spread

The thread quickly went viral as people debated how serious Steven was in his argument and whether it had any merit.

Advertisement

Within hours, memes about the post began to appear in response to the thread.

Advertisement

People began to use the early tweets as a copypasta, swapping “a Rolex” with increasingly humorous or zany items and experiences.

Advertisement

Others shared their own version of a Rolex-level asset.

Advertisement

More meme examples

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

More copypasta memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

