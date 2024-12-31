‘If you’re a guy in your early 20s, buy a Rolex. Go into debt if you have to’—a viral tweet turned parody meme

“If You’re A Guy In Your Early 20s, Buy A Rolex. Go Into Debt If You Have To” is a viral post by X user @StevenPulteFam that spawned a copypasta and parody memes after he insisted that all young men should buy Rolex watches. The seemingly apropos-of-nothing thread went viral in late December 2024 for the passion behind the argument. Others are now applying to items and experiences ranging from reasonable to ridiculous.
Meme basics:
- Meme Creator: @StevenPulteFam/X
- Meme Type: Copypasta
- First Appearance: Dec. 27, 2024
- Origin Source: X
- Peak Popularity: Dec. 2024
Where is the ‘Go Into Debt If You Have To’ meme from?
On Dec. 27, 2024, Steven Nash, on X @StevenPulteFam shared a thread discussing why he thinks men in their early 20s should invest in a Rolex watch.
As the thread continued, Steven explained that a Rolex, some of which retail at $4,000 can “communicate status to women and business relationships.”
Insisting his passionate plea was “not satire,” he continued to assert that the watch is a better investment than cryptocurrency. The idea is that the watch is a better investment than assets that are currently popular to invest in. Steven shared a photo with his partner, asserting this approach has worked for him.
Response and meme spread
The thread quickly went viral as people debated how serious Steven was in his argument and whether it had any merit.
Within hours, memes about the post began to appear in response to the thread.
People began to use the early tweets as a copypasta, swapping “a Rolex” with increasingly humorous or zany items and experiences.
Others shared their own version of a Rolex-level asset.
More meme examples
More copypasta memes:
- Explaining the Landshark Ayahuasca copypasta and meme
- Here’s why you’re seeing Mercedes CLR GTR copypasta in Reels captions
- ‘I am trained in gorilla warfare’: What is the Navy Seal copypasta?
- Spammy Tesla Cybertruck AI copypasta is gaming the TikTok algorithm
- ‘Curse you Bayle!’: Elden Ring speech becomes new copypasta
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.