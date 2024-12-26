Advertisement
Memes

Explaining the Landshark Ayahuasca copypasta and meme

“Ayahuasca’ is insane because it appears to be one of the most legitimately dangerous drugs with the potential to gigafry your brain…”

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Tweet 1 'it's really painful to admit this, but the landshark ayahuasca copypasta is now soy, people are using it for everything'(top), tweet 2: ''phthalo green' is insane because it appears to be one of the most legitimately mystical colors with the potential to gigafry your brain but is exclusively obsessed over by men who unironically think it looks like British Racing Green and basically get oneshotted by its RGB code'(bottom)

The Landshark Ayahuasca copypasta is a meme format where users replace the word “Ayahuasca” from the original nonsense post by X user @LandsharkRides with a topic of their choosing. 

This meme format is used to pretend to be pretentious about a particular topic and mock people who use buzzwords to sound “smart” about a given subject matter.

Original Landshark Ayahuasca copypasta meme.
@LandsharkRides/X

Meme basics

  • Meme/trend creator: @LandsharkRides via X
  • Meme type: Copypasta
  • First appearance: March 6, 2023
  • Origin source: X
  • Used to convey: Nonsense copypasta
  • Peak popularity: Unclear, although June 4-10, 2023 is the most likely
Landshark Ayahausca copypasta Google Trends.
Google Trends

What does the Landshark Ayahuasca copypasta mean?

The Landshark Ayahuasca copypasta originated with X user @LandsharkRides, whose account is now locked. The copypasta text is written in pseudo-academic language, which makes many people outside of their field feel uneducated. 

It appears that the original post was written to poke fun at a woman on TikTok who allegedly drank the hallucinogenic beverage Ayahuasca, and claimed to have hallucinated for 40 days afterward.

The original ‘Landshark Ayahuasca’ copypasta text

“’Ayahuasca’ is insane because it appears to be one of the most legitimately dangerous drugs with the potential to gigafry your brain but is exclusively taken by literal turbonormies who unironically want to like ‘heal internalized racism trauma’ and basically get oneshotted by it –

Literally the most spiritually inept people in existence having their little lib brains rearranged by some Mesoamerican 6D demon who makes them quit their email job, divorce their bf/gf and become a traveling circus stripper or whatever”

Origin and spread

The origin of @LandsharkRides’s post on X came from a TikTok by @dayle.mclead, whose account no longer seems to exist. @visakanv on X tracked down the video, in which the woman is seen dancing disjointedly as she claimed in her text overlay to have consumed Ayahuasca “to heal internalized racism and self hatred.” She then claims to have had a 40-day hallucinatory trip where she quit her job, ended her marriage, and ended up in the psych ward.

Woman dancing in her living room. Text overlay reads, 'Drinks ayahuasxa To heal internalized racism and self hatred.'
@visakanv/X
Woman dancing in her living room. Text overlay reads, 'Has a shamanic awakening For forty days can't stop hallucinating and receiving teachings from the universe And ends up in the psych ward Marriage ends Goes bankrupt Has to Live in moms basement.'
@visakanv/X

The copypasta format spread in popularity on X, where the context was removed and people shared their iterations of the meme. As a copypasta, the Landshark Ayahuasca meme has come and gone in popularity. It has recently become viral once more in December 2024.

Not everyone finds the copypasta interesting or worth seeing, and many posts on X about it complain about its use and their attempts to mute it.

Two tweets about the Landshark Ayahausca copypasta meme. Text reads, 'Why are people suddenly forcing 'one-shotted' into every other sentence, and why is it so cringe when they do it? I think it is time to call for a moratorium. / 'One-shotted by Ayahuasca' is not the official term of art. You don't have to reference the landshark tweet every time any drug or altered mental state comes up. Stop trying so hard.'
@acymetric/X

Cultural context

The drink referenced in the original iteration of the copypasta is a hallucinogenic beverage that was and still is used for spiritual and religious practices in some cultures in North America and Brazil, as well as ancient Amazonian tribes. While it is illegal in the United States, it is permitted for use in ceremonial practices.

According to Healthline, “Ayahuasca, also known as the tea, the vine, and la purga, is a brew made from the leaves of the Psychotria viridis shrub along with the stalks of the Banisteriopsis caapi vine. Other plants and ingredients may be added as well.”

Meme examples

Tweet with screenshots of 'Phthalo green' as a color. Text reads, ''phthalo green' is insane because it appears to be one of the most legitimately mystical colors with the potential to gigafry your brain but is exclusively obsessed over by men who unironically think it looks like British Racing Green and basically get oneshotted by its RGB code
@paularambles/X
“'The Landshark Ayahuasca copypasta' is literally insane because it appears to be one of the most legitimately viral pastas with the potential to gigafry your feed but is exclusively used by literal turbo-autists who unironically want to 'own the libs' and basically get oneshotted by it'
@paularambles/X
Tweet that reads, 'It's really painful to admit this, but the landshark ayahausca copypasta is now soy, people are using it for everything.'
@sailaunderscore/X
@sailaunderscore/X
Tweet that reads, ''the landshark ayahuasca copypasta' is insane because it appears to be—[GUNSHOT]'
@konik_section/X
@konik_section/X
Tweet that reads, 'Is this a budget Landshark ayahuasca tweet? babe its not there, the color is not insane, only the weak get oneshotted etc etc'
@RS30002/X
'Bombay is insane because it’s one of the wealthiest cities on the planet with a GDP per capita near $20,000, despite housing the largest slum in the world. Turbonormies look at the chaos, get oneshotted by the 20MM people in 608sqkm density and unironically don't know the city has the 2nd most billionaires after NYC.'
@upamanyuacharya/X

