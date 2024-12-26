Explaining the Landshark Ayahuasca copypasta and meme

The Landshark Ayahuasca copypasta is a meme format where users replace the word “Ayahuasca” from the original nonsense post by X user @LandsharkRides with a topic of their choosing.

This meme format is used to pretend to be pretentious about a particular topic and mock people who use buzzwords to sound “smart” about a given subject matter.

What does the Landshark Ayahuasca copypasta mean?

The Landshark Ayahuasca copypasta originated with X user @LandsharkRides, whose account is now locked. The copypasta text is written in pseudo-academic language, which makes many people outside of their field feel uneducated.

It appears that the original post was written to poke fun at a woman on TikTok who allegedly drank the hallucinogenic beverage Ayahuasca, and claimed to have hallucinated for 40 days afterward.

The original ‘Landshark Ayahuasca’ copypasta text

“’Ayahuasca’ is insane because it appears to be one of the most legitimately dangerous drugs with the potential to gigafry your brain but is exclusively taken by literal turbonormies who unironically want to like ‘heal internalized racism trauma’ and basically get oneshotted by it – Literally the most spiritually inept people in existence having their little lib brains rearranged by some Mesoamerican 6D demon who makes them quit their email job, divorce their bf/gf and become a traveling circus stripper or whatever”

Origin and spread

The origin of @LandsharkRides’s post on X came from a TikTok by @dayle.mclead, whose account no longer seems to exist. @visakanv on X tracked down the video, in which the woman is seen dancing disjointedly as she claimed in her text overlay to have consumed Ayahuasca “to heal internalized racism and self hatred.” She then claims to have had a 40-day hallucinatory trip where she quit her job, ended her marriage, and ended up in the psych ward.

The copypasta format spread in popularity on X, where the context was removed and people shared their iterations of the meme. As a copypasta, the Landshark Ayahuasca meme has come and gone in popularity. It has recently become viral once more in December 2024.

Not everyone finds the copypasta interesting or worth seeing, and many posts on X about it complain about its use and their attempts to mute it.

Cultural context

The drink referenced in the original iteration of the copypasta is a hallucinogenic beverage that was and still is used for spiritual and religious practices in some cultures in North America and Brazil, as well as ancient Amazonian tribes. While it is illegal in the United States, it is permitted for use in ceremonial practices.

According to Healthline, “Ayahuasca, also known as the tea, the vine, and la purga, is a brew made from the leaves of the Psychotria viridis shrub along with the stalks of the Banisteriopsis caapi vine. Other plants and ingredients may be added as well.”

Meme examples

Yeah, I think I’ma get the gigafried landshark with oneshotted ayahuasca. And I’ma get a turbonormie with it. — miguel (@Migui_BR) December 11, 2024 @sailaunderscore/X

“Hormonal birth control” is insane because it appears to be one of the most legitimately dangerous drugs with the potential to gigafry your brain but is exclusively taken by literal turbonormies who unironically want to like “regulate period cramps” and basically get oneshotted… — Dr. Ben Braddock (@GraduatedBen) December 20, 2024 @konik_section/X

“Your honor, my client was one-shotted by a 6D Mesoamerican Ayahuasca demon. He’s a rationalist, but not exactly rational.” pic.twitter.com/pxBnUIytyE — Paul Hundred, GED (@paul_hundred) December 9, 2024

the normies are crediting me with the creation of the landshark ayahuasca meme format. feels like i’ve stolen the mona lisa in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/ssU6bbWtUv — gelo (@big_gelatin) December 23, 2024

