The All My Homies Hate meme comes from a similar format that advised people to use alternative products but is now just for haters. It uses an old photo of a group of young Black men posing for the camera and places text captions that typically start with cussing out a certain topic and then stating that all one’s homies hate it.

People have transformed this meme into many variations, some positive, but it is still most often used to express distaste for anything imaginable, from popular musicians to schools of philosophy.

Meme basics:

Meme Creator: Instagram user @nonhomo

Instagram user @nonhomo Meme Type: Snowclone / Exploitable

Snowclone / Exploitable First Appearance: December 9, 2017

December 9, 2017 Origin Source: Unknown

Unknown Used to Convey: Hate

Hate Peak Popularity: July 2020

What is the ‘All My Homies Hate’ meme?

The meme consists of an exploitable image that people edit rather sloppily in a genre sometimes referred to as the snowclone. Its original photo shows six young Black men giving what may be gang signs in a shop. People can then add captions that declare the prevailing opinion of one’s homies.

In its most common form, it says “f*ck X” at the top and “all my homies hate X” at the bottom.

This older style format tends to rely on impact font and/or company logos to make its point, and meme makers may also Photoshop in images of the things or people they hate instead.

Meme template

‘All My Homies Hate’ meme origins and spread

The beginnings of this meme were not quite as hateful as the newer form. In late 2017, it became known as “f*ck X, all my homies use Y,” with the first known example cursing Google and advertising the lesser-known internet browser company Duck Duck Go.

The origins of the photo used in this meme are unknown. According to Know Your Meme, it began to appear on various internet humor websites as well as Reddit in January 2011. Nearly seven years later, Instagram user @nonhomo posted the pro-Duck Duck Go meme on December 9, 2017.

The format spread at a slow pace across social media as words and images were edited in and out of the original. As time went on, it became more common to see it used to declare hate rather than recommend alternative products or services.

Meme popularity

Neither version of the meme was very popular until the hater one took off starting in late 2019. It hit its peak around July 2020 before declining in relevance for the rest of the year. However, around the summer of 2021, it seemed to reach a plateau of interest that has maintained to this day.

The culture of the All My Homies Hate meme

The enduring popularity of this meme is likely because people always have something they need to hate, and this is a straightforward and convenient format in which to express it.

The meme also clearly relies on Black culture as the basis for its existence. The word “homie” first appeared in the 1970s as shorthand for “homeboy,” another AAVE term from the 1940s.

Variations

As is common with memes that express something considered negative like “hate,” an opposing version eventually emerged to declare one’s love for any subject. Others have created more work-friendly versions by replacing the swear word with “screw” or something similar.

Meme examples

