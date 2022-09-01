We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We’ve got a lot on tap for you today including: how Truth Social’s interface made people think Trump went full QAnon, how the student provider Nelnet had people’s private data exposed, a look at how a new Harry Potter video game has J.K. Rowling’s anti-trans views under fire again, and report about a viral video where a woman says she was fired during a Zoom call.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Former President Trump reblogged a meme reacting to a QAnon message from 2017, causing a stir online.

➤ READ MORE

It’s been a rough week for Nelnet.

➤ READ MORE

The upcoming videogame Hogwarts Legacy was already controversial two years ago, and the situation is only getting more complicated as its 2023 release date approaches.

➤ READ MORE

A San Francisco woman on TikTok says her job laid her off during a group Zoom call.

➤ READ MORE

😌 Chill vibes only

💰 SPONSORED

Stay calm and float on

The Moon Pod anti-anxiety float chair brings next-level comfort to your life. The ergonomic support and body-contouring design make it feel like you’re floating through space. By simulating the sensations of flotation therapy, Moon Pods can reduce anxiety and relieve stress. With this re-engineered beanbag, you’ll be over the moon with superior comfort. Take advantage of the Moon Pod Labor Day Sale.

SAVE 25% NOW

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Attorney General candidate is an automaton fixated on voter fraud

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥤 In a viral video, a TikToker recorded himself ordering at a McDonald’s location where the employee said they were only serving drinks at that time.

🌯 Want a $2 burrito at Chipotle? This creator says they have figured out a “hack” to get one.

👀 A Lowe’s worker used TikTok to proclaim that he was looking for a new job, but his reason for doing so sparked a debate among viewers.

♻️ Sustainable living is easy when it comes right to your door. These eco-friendly subscription boxes make it easy to keep you—and the planet—healthy and happy.*

☕ Ever wonder what it’s like being a Starbucks barista? Well, a woman recently went viral for sharing the difference in her demeanor from when she started and how she feels about it now.

☎️ A Walmart worker from Wisconsin shared a clip of a customer calling about making a return and arguing with him about the time.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

Rents across the country are skyrocketing, which probably explains why a woman’s video where she put her Austin, Texas apartment on blast after her rent was increased, is so popular.

“Thinking my apartment was going to be way better bc i’m paying $350 more in rent/month,” she wrote in the text overlay while showing a lackluster view of an alley full of garbage.