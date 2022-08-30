‘America is going to be nothing but homeless unemployed people at this rate’: Woman says she was fired from her job during a group Zoom call

A San Francisco woman on TikTok says her job laid her off during a group Zoom call.

TikToker Pearl (@perfumed.to.death), who mostly makes content about perfumes on TikTok, posted a teary announcement on the platform, saying she just lost her job. As of Tuesday, the video received nearly 200,000 views on TikTok.

In the video, Pearl shows a brief recording of the alleged Zoom call. With tears in her eyes, she explains that was the “layoff call” she was just on. Her former employer, which she doesn’t name, is moving production to Europe and apparently made staffing cuts.

“hmmmm funny yes but not funny haha funny weird,” she wrote in the video’s caption, referencing a popular TikTok sound.

Pearl isn’t the only worker being laid off via Zoom these days. BBC reported that several high-profile companies have laid off large numbers of employees via Zoom or other digital communications in recent months.

Last year, mortgage company Better.com fired 900 workers over Zoom, BBC reported. In 2022, car company Carvana let 2,500 workers go in a similar manner — some during group Zoom calls and some via email. Also this year, the CEO of Swedish fintech company Klarna announced 700 job cuts in a pre-recorded message, after which workers had to wait up to 48 hours for an email telling them whether they were part of the affected group.

For Pearl, the layoff was still devastating. Multiple viewers voiced their apologies and encouragement via comments on her video. Some said they’re not surprised by the new trend, though.

“Oh wow, sorry. But yea, with remote work flourishing and salaries at levels never seen, this will be the trend,” one viewer commented.

Another viewer commented, “Pearl, this seems so unexpected and jarring. I will never understand these cold calls. They feel so inhuman. I’m very sorry this happened to you.”

One viewer said he expects the layoffs to have a negative effect.

“America is going to be nothing but homeless unemployed people at this rate,” they wrote. “We’re having so many layoffs it’s going to be a great depression soon!!!!”

