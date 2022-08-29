‘I used to always order this’: Woman shares Chipotle hack PSA for a $2 burrito

A woman went viral on TikTok after sharing a trick to get a Chipotle burrito for just $2.

The creator, Kelsey (@kelseyfoodreviews), is primarily known by her 1.2 million followers for her recipes and food reviews. This time, however, she shared a money-saving hack to get a simple burrito at Chipotle.

In the TikTok video, Kelsey asks the Chipotle employee for a tortilla with just beans and cheese.

Afterward, Kelsey revealed her burrito stuffed to the brim with the two ingredients, with the receipt totaling up to $2.36.

The video of Kelsey ordering the cheap meal received over 3.4 million views.

In the comments, Kelsey clarified how she was able to get a burrito at a low price. “Breakdown of the receipt: They always ring it up for me as 2 sides when I order this which is $2,” she shared.

In the comments, several users argued that the now-viral video would lead Chipotle to add the bean and cheese burrito as a new menu item—for much more than $2.

“Chipotle is about to put an $8 bean and cheese burrito on the menu now,” one user wrote.

“Won’t be 2 dollars after chipotle sees this,” a second said.

“Aint gonna stay $2 for loooooong,” a third joked.

Other people shared their attempts to order Kelsey’s burrito. Some claimed that the prices varied depending on the location and employees.

“ok i used to always order this and sometimes they would charge me $8 and sometimes $2 it just depended on the employee,” one viewer shared.

An alleged Chipotle worker stated that they would charge $3 for the bean and cheese burrito. “As a chipotle worker I would charge as two sides and a side tortilla, would be like $2.90 or $3 lol also make sure to just get one scoop of beans,” they wrote.

However, another alleged former employee offered inside info on the low price. “Former chipotle employee here! It’s referred to as a 2-pointer,” they shared. “Since it doesn’t have meat or guac it is ‘2 points’ & will be cheap.”

Several other TikTok creators have gone viral for sharing their Chipotle hacks, including a trick to avoid getting skimped on double-meat orders and a hack to cut the price of a burrito bowl in half.

