‘I’m not doing that’: Lowe’s worker says he’s looking for a new job after being given a list of things to do

A Lowe’s worker used TikTok to proclaim he’s looking for a new job, but his reason for doing so sparked a debate among viewers.

In the video, the employee, Teey (@duetimet) shows a list of things to do that day that his boss gave him. The first thing on the list was “clean outside.”

“Um, I’m not doing that,” the TikToker says in the video. His caption adds, “That’ll be the last thing I do..”

As of Monday, his video garnered about 66,000 views on TikTok.

Some viewers seemed to agree that asking Teey to “clean outside” was a bit too much—and rather vague.

“Let the wind do that,” one viewer commented.

“LMFAO CLEAN OUTSIDE,” a second user said.

“All of the outside? All of it?” a third questioned.

Other viewers weren’t phased by the to-do list Teey’s boss gave him. Some argued that the TikToker didn’t seem to want to work.

“Every job is going to make you work bro sorry to tell you that,” one user wrote.

“It’s called work bro [laughing emoji],” another user joked.

Someone else commented, “‘can’t believe they don’t just pay me to exist’- every Gen Z ever.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Lowe’s via email.