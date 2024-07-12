The campaign for President Joe Biden was ridiculed across social media on Thursday evening after attempting to brush off an embarrassing blunder.

While speaking to reporters at a NATO event, Biden mistakenly introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “President Putin.”

“Now, I want to hand it over to the president of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination. Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin,” Biden said.

As he walked away from the podium, Biden appeared to catch his mistake and attempted to walk it back.

“He’s going to beat President Putin! President Zelensky,” Biden quickly added. “I am so focused on beating Putin, we’ve got to worry about it.”

In an apparent effort to help Biden, Zelensky responded by stating, “I’m better,” to which Biden replied, “You are, a hell of a lot better.”

The gaffe, made shortly before Biden was set to appear at what’s been described as a make-or-break press conference, quickly went viral across social media and further ignited debate around Biden’s cognitive status.

Yet Biden’s campaign seemingly opted to lean into the mistake by framing it as an epic remark on X.

President Biden: Ladies and gentlemen, President Putin. President Putin? He’s gonna beat President Putin



President Zelenskyy: I’m better



President Biden: You’re a hell of a lot better pic.twitter.com/pELfxmjbqx — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 11, 2024

The move seemed to only make the matter worse and led to widespread ridicule on the platform.

Many users expressed shock that the campaign would bring any attention whatsoever to the clip.

“WHY WOULD YOU POST THIS,” one X user wrote.

WHY WOULD YOU POST THIS https://t.co/5dw3ybmYsi — umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈 (@umichvoter) July 11, 2024

WHY ARE YOU POSTING THE GAFFE WHAT THE FUCK STAFF WORK IS HAPPENING OVER THERE OMG https://t.co/ogetRM9Ou0 — Stefan Smith (@TheStefanSmith) July 11, 2024

Popular conservative users such as Ben Shapiro joked that Biden-Harris HQ had actually been compromised by former President Donald Trump.

“Uh-oh, Trump hacked their account,” he said.

Uh-oh, Trump hacked their account https://t.co/YZnnMSCNMt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 11, 2024

Lean into it. That's the spirit. https://t.co/DBqn3Y2WvT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 11, 2024

A handful of users pushed back, though, and argued that Biden had saved face and that the gaffe wasn’t as dire as many were painting it.

“Biden is completely fine here, by the way. It’s a funny little stumble and they joke about it,” one user stated. “I dare you to watch this and think ‘This should result in the collapse of a presidency for the second time in history.’”

Biden is completely fine here, by the way. It's a funny little stumble and they joke about it. I dare you to watch this and think "This should result in the collapse of a presidency for the second time in history" https://t.co/VhNSpQOSvZ — Will Stancil (@whstancil) July 11, 2024

Admittedly he did save himself, I do understand why they post this to get the counter narrative. But hot fuck what a gaffe. https://t.co/YTL1acsoLY — sleepy boy 🥥 🌴 (@eepyboy0) July 11, 2024

Biden himself brushed off concerns about the blunder when asked about it shortly after by a reporter at the press conference.

Yet the conference included other mistakes as well, including one in which Biden mixed up Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump.

