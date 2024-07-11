Biden tells voters to listen to Trump’s attacks on him over Kamala Harris ‘Vice President Trump’ gaffe

At his NATO press conference on Thursday evening, President Joe Biden called Vice President Kamala Harris “Vice President Trump” when asked by Reuters about her ability to potentially beat former President Donald Trump in the general election if she were to replace him.

Biden has been battling allegations that he is too old to run for a second term, and his latest verbal flub is being used as proof by many of his shaky cognitive abilities.

“I wouldn’t have picked Vice President Trump to be vice president,” the president said of Harris, “if she’s not qualified to be president.”

“‘I wouldn’t have picked vice president Trump,’” an X user tweeted, quoting Biden’s exact words. “Biden’s brain is applesauce.”

"I wouldn't have picked vice president Trump"



Lmaoooo



“VICE PRESIDENT TRUMP,” another person said. “BRO ITS OVERRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR.”

Right-wing figures and prominent accounts also posted Biden’s gaffe.

“BIDEN: ‘VICE PRESIDENT TRUMP,’ @RNCResearch, an account managed by the Republican National Convention and Trump’s campaign team, tweeted.

Although Harris’ name has been floated to potentially step in for the president, in public she’s stood steadfastly behind him.

After Biden’s disastrous debate, online betting markets showed Harris above Biden for the first time ever.

At the end of the presser, despite questions being over, a reporter was able to ask the president to explain the gaffe and respond to Trump, who made fun of it on Truth Social.

Biden was asked about President Trump highlighting his cognitive decline:



Biden delivered a truly baffling line to conclude. “Listen to him.”

“HE THOUGHT HE COOKED,” joked one user. But Trump fans jumped on the moment, for once saying they agreed with the president.

