“Get a life”: Hope Walz calls out Fox News for using her TikTok for news fodder

Hope Walz, the daughter of Minnesota Governor and former vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, calls out Fox News for “[warping] the realities” of many Americans.

Why did Hope Walz call out Fox News?

In a video with over 247,000 views, Walz addresses Fox News directly.

“Hi, Fox News. I know y’all are watching. And to that I say, kiss my ***,” she says. “Y’all are so [expletive] boring and typical.”

Walz explains that she posted a video about a book on mass incarceration, Locking Up Our Own, the day before, which Fox News aired on its channel. In her video, she explains that mass incarceration is an “everyone issue” and encourages viewers to read the book to find out why.

“They know they can say whatever they want about it, and their people will just run with it because they have them in the palm of their hand,” she says. “You can tell that those people at Fox News think their people are stupid.”

The caption reads, “kiss my *** Fox News y’all are typical af… evils do not go unpunished and y’all are no different.”

Walz’s book recommendation isn’t the first time Fox News has featured her on its platform. The media company has also covered her participation in a pro-Palestine protest and a confrontation with a conservative influencer.

Fox News has also published content highlighting the emotional reaction of Tim Walz’s 17-year-old son, Gus Walz, who has autism.

What did viewers think of Walz’s callout?

In the comments of Walz’s video, viewers criticize Fox News’ “obsession” with the family following the election.

“You need to start charging them rent. This rent-free stuff is getting old,” one jokes.

“Every single show should have a disclaimer saying this is entertainment and not based in reality,” another says.

“Imagine the power you have that an entire network is hanging on your every word,” a third adds.

Others agree with Walz’s point that Fox News is “warping reality” for its viewers.

“Fox News did to our parents what our parents thought video games would do to us,” a commenter says.

“Fox News is elder abuse. They need to be fined into oblivion,” another suggests.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walz for further comment.

