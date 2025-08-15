Republicans keep getting heckled by their own constituents over healthcare and tariffs

Republican lawmakers across red states are finding their own voters turning against them in increasingly viral ways. In Iowa, California, and Nebraska, constituents have publicly confronted GOP senators and representatives over Medicaid cuts, tariffs, and even accusations of “fascism.”

Videos from these tense exchanges, which feature chants of “tax the rich” and pointed questions about healthcare, are racking up millions of views, showing that frustration with the party’s policies isn’t just coming from Democrats.

Most recently, the mother of an autistic boy saved by his time in the NICU (thanks to Medicaid) accosted Iowa Senator Joni Ernst of “we’re all going to die” fame.

Mom confronts Iowa Senator Joni Ernst over Medicaid

A recent video showed an Iowa mom who nearly lost her son after a premature birth confronting Ernst. This U.S. senator went viral back in May by dismissing a constituent at a town hall who pointed out that “people are going to die” from Medicaid cuts.

“Well, we’re all going to die,” Ernst replied.

This did not go over well with the crowd. The senator’s follow-up video in a graveyard, giving a fake apology for this, as well as informing people that the Tooth Fairy isn’t real, was similarly unpopular.

Several weeks later, it seems that Ernst has dropped the “then perish” attitude, but isn’t much better on the topic. In a video spread by progressive organizations, the Iowa mom explains that her son had only a 50/50 shot at living after being born at 25 weeks. He survived, largely thanks to the NICU unit that cared for him.

Meanwhile, Medicaid made sure he would grow up with a roof over his head. Luca still needs assistance as an autistic child, and his family never could have afforded that $1.7 million NICU bill.

“When this big, ugly bill was introduced, my heart literally dropped,” said the mom, referring to the so-called “Big Beautiful Bill.”

Ernst and her other senator, Chuck Grassley, never responded to her calls. So, when she found out that Ernst would be at the Iowa State Fair, she made plans to drive out. Unfortunately, upon hearing her story, the senator didn’t have much reassurance to offer.

“We will take that into consideration,” she said. “Should any issues come up, we will take that into consideration.”

The mom wasn’t impressed by this response, and neither were social media commenters.

“Translation: ‘I quite literally don’t care,’” wrote u/Secure-Childhood-567.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa has a bad town hall

Despite the Trump administration warning Republicans not to hold town halls anymore, citing some lie about paid protesters, Rep. Doug LaMalfa of Northern California scheduled one for August 11. There, he faced boos and insults from his own constituents.

Things really started to go awry for LaMalfa when one attendee cut right to the chase.

“My question probably should be, ‘why are you part of this movement toward fascism?’” they asked.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa faced a question about his support for President Donald Trump’s tariffs during a Chico town hall on Aug. 11, responding by defending U.S. trade actions against India over agricultural goods.

WATCH CHICO TOWN HALL: https://t.co/xwM2B6mqB4 pic.twitter.com/x5o5yABS2i — KRCR News Channel 7 (@KRCR7) August 11, 2025

The question drew cheers from the crowd and a demand that the speaker stop, as LaMalfa had requested, but they weren’t done.

“If you’re not here to announce your resignation, why aren’t you here to apologize to the farmers of the North State because of your support for the Trump tariffs?”

“I can do either, thanks,” said LaMalfa, and then he didn’t.

He went on to blame India for the farmers’ problems, claiming that the nation has been “tariffing against our nut growers.” Precisely what he said next was drowned out by the loud beep to cover up an attendee’s response.

In another clip, LaMalfa tried to bring up the Medicaid cuts haunting Luca’s mom. When he mentioned the “Big Beautiful Bill,” the crowd drowned him out with boos for about 20 seconds straight. Then, when he spouted the right-wing line that the cuts will only target people allegedly gaming the system, the boos started again.

“Healthcare is a human right!” one constituent shouted.

Others loudly called him a liar.

X commenters, especially on the More Perfect Union video, loved to see it.

“People standing up and making their voices heard. We need more of this,” said @exiled_hoosier.

“GOP reps need to be greeted with pitchforks,” suggested @JoseAlNino.

Nebraskans chant “tax the rich,” heckle Rep. Mike Flood at town hall

Northern California and Iowa are pretty red, but even in Nebraska, Republicans are having a hard time. Last week, footage of Representative Mike Flood finding out how his voters feel about healthcare went viral. At his own ill-advised town hall, he clearly thought he had something people would agree with.

“Do you think people who are 28 years old, that can work and refuse to work, should get free healthcare?” he asked.

The entire hall lit up with cries of “yes!”

He attempted to move on, but became visibly annoyed at the chants of “tax the rich.”

“If you choose not to work. You. Do. Not. Get. Free. Healthcare,” he insisted.

His face as people booed continued to be priceless. It didn’t go any better when he tried to transition to talking about how much healthcare costs the government.

“How much does it cost for fascism?” one constituent demanded. “How much do the taxpayers have to pay for a fascist country?”

The cheers that went up at these questions are louder even than the previous jeers aimed at Flood.

Videos like these are shattering illusions that states like Nebraska are 100 percent Trump territory and boosting hopes across the nation.

“Forgive me Nebraska, I wasn’t familiar with yalls game,” said TikToker @krisjhow.

“The people of Nebraska screaming ‘TAX THE RICH’ just made me cry at work,” reported @alabasterduchess. “Am I crazy to have hope for the unity of this country?”

