“Every pixel equals a cry for justice”: Wplace users quickly unite in international support for Gaza

Did you know there’s an interactive art game the whole world is playing right now?

It’s called Wplace.live, and it lets users “draw” on the world—literally.

People can fill in pixels anywhere on a map with colors of their choice, building intricate designs over any location, not just their own.

The project takes inspiration from r/place, the Reddit experiment created by Wordle creator John Wardle. That version ended in 2023, but Wplace has picked up where it left off, offering an open, evolving global canvas.

Users expressing themselves politically

A noticeable trend has quickly emerged: pro-Palestine art flooding the Gaza Strip section of the map.

With recent events in Gaza—which some experts are calling a genocide—many Wplace users have turned the platform into a space for political expression.

TikTok user @everything.shady shared a video showing the contrast between Gaza and Tel Aviv on Wplace.live.

In Tel Aviv, users blackened the area and drew Deltarune characters.

In Gaza, however, the pixels tell a different story—hearts, Palestinian flags, keffiyeh patterns, Superman, and messages of solidarity dominate the map.

As seen on the website, more than 900,000 pixels have been placed in Gaza alone.

On Wplace.live, there’s actually a competition for which location in the world will have the most pixels drawn. Right now, Gaza sits at number 36, while the city of Terrassa holds the top spot on the leaderboard with more than 2.6 million pixels drawn.

What netizens think

On r/palestine, one user posted a screenshot of Gaza’s Wplace section, writing: “Support from Wplace – the world is on Palestine’s side, despite how those in charge might make it seem sometimes.”

“Hopefully this isn’t considered low-effort, but I found this heartwarming,” they added. “This is a new r/place equivalent, on an external website.

Others echoed the sentiment. “Omg this is so cuteee,” one person said.

“Proof that truth can’t be pixelated! Even in a virtual canvas, Palestine lives in humanity’s conscience. Every pixel = a cry for justice!” another added.

A different commenter noted: “There is currently a 225,000 pixel Palestine flag under construction NorthWest of Gaza (if the servers are still up).”

