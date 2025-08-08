Comedian Marc Maron claps back at host Howie Mandel on a recent episode of his podcast when the pair discusses whether President Donald Trump is racist.

Featured Video

What did Howie Mandel and Marc Maron say about Trump?

In an Aug. 5 episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast, Mandel makes a comment that “right now the worst thing you can be is a racist,” in a discussion about cancel culture and “wokeness.”

Advertisement

Maron quickly interjects, saying, “I don’t think that’s true. It doesn’t seem to be the most negative thing at all. We have a president who’s a racist.”

Mandel quickly suggests that Trump “isn’t identified as [a racist].” Maron disagrees.

“How much digging do you have to do? Get me on a computer. I can do it in two clicks,” Maron says.

Mandel notes that “half the country doesn’t think” Trump is a racist. However, Maron challenges Mandel, who proves “[racism] isn’t the biggest problem” for voters.

Advertisement

Maron has previously been outspoken about his political beliefs, calling out a “brewing American fascist movement” based on Christian nationalism. He is staunchly anti-Trump and regularly calls for more tolerant speech in the comedy scene.

Mandel, on the other hand, has not publicly identified with any political movement. In a 2023 TikTok, he jokes about “never getting political” in a bit about anti-diarrheal medication. However, he regularly interviews guests about political topics on his podcast.

What did viewers think of the conversation?

Commenters on a clip from the podcast praise Maron for challenging Mandel’s sweeping statement about voters.

Advertisement

“Marc don’t play and I love it,” one writes.

“I’ve been saying Maron is underrated for over a decade. The guy knows what’s up,” another says.

“You tell ’em, Marc! You are absolutely correct,” a third adds.

“Marc out in the wild and unleashed has been great,” says another.

Advertisement

Others urge Mandel to take a stronger political stance.

“The amount of people, from top to bottom, in media that are trying so hard to tiptoe around things and walk on eggshells for Trump is beyond sad. ‘He’s not identified as one.’ C’mon, Howie. Be better,” a commenter writes.

“Howie is trying to make sure the MAGAs don’t think he’s against them. Fear of losing or not being able to gain an audience. But I don’t like Howie. I used to, but he’s been running me the wrong way for years. even in this,” another says.

“I am disappointed in Howie, but money isolates people, so I’m not surprised,” a third remarks.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.