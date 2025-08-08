“The most un-Superman thing”: Dean Cain takes his “anti-woke” views even further by announcing he’s joining ICE

Dean Cain, the actor best known for portraying Superman in the 1990s TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, sparked a fresh controversy this week.

About a month after calling James Gunn’s Superman film “too woke,” Cain announced he would be joining U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). His decision, framed as an act of patriotism, has led to intense reactions online.

Cain had already drawn criticism for his comments about Gunn’s depiction of Superman as an immigrant. Gunn called the character’s story “the story of America,” prompting conservative backlash.

Cain pushed back, saying that framing was a “mistake” and warning that it could hurt the movie’s box office numbers. Fans, however, reminded him that Superman’s progressive values have been part of the hero’s legacy since the beginning, including during his run as the titular character.

Cain explains his decision to join ICE

On Aug 6, Cain did an interview on Fox News, where he told Jesse Watters that he was inspired to join ICE after posting one of the agency’s recruitment videos to Instagram. That post gained traction after Watters discussed it on air. Cain said he then spoke with ICE officials and would be sworn in “ASAP.”

“Our ICE agents, who are amazing men and women, are incredible,” he told Fox News. “And they’re black, and they are brown and green and yellow and Japanese and whatever. They’re a cross-section of Americans.”

“I’m actually a sworn deputy sheriff and a reserve police officer,” Cain revealed. “I wasn’t part of ICE, but once I put that out there and you put a little blurb on your show, it went crazy.”

He argued that America’s immigration system is “broken” and praised President Donald Trump for delivering on campaign promises to tighten enforcement. “This country was built on patriots stepping up, whether it was popular or not, and doing the right thing. I truly believe this is the right thing.”

“This is what people voted for,” the actor said. “It’s what I voted for and he’s going to see it through, and I’ll do my part and help make sure it happens.”

ICE, which was awarded $75 billion in new funding, has escalated raids since Trump’s return to the White House. The agency’s current target is at least 3,000 arrests a day. This policy has swept up undocumented immigrants, residents with protected status, and even U.S. citizens.

These operations have triggered protests nationwide, including people like Angie the ICE Chaser who spends her days following ICE around Southern California and protecting undocumented immigrants from them.

The actor also spoke on TMZ Live about his decision.

Superman joining ICE!? @RealDeanCain came on TMZ Live to talk about why he joined ICE and what he’s going to do for the agency. pic.twitter.com/WgUh3P4n14 — TMZ Live (@TMZLive) August 7, 2025

Social media reactions

Cain’s announcement lit up social media, where folks connected his ICE move with his recent “woke Superman” remarks. Many noted the irony of an actor who once played an immigrant superhero now working for an agency criticized for deporting immigrants.

Comedian Margaret Cho posted her thoughts to TikTok, saying, “I know you, and you are not white. You have never been white.”

“No matter how many of these white activities you participate in, is never gonna make that happen,” she continued.

Cho finished her scathing words with, “Always ‘wong,’ never white.”

Former Glee star Kevin McHale posted, “Look, I know the entertainment business is in shambles, but imagine being so out of work and desperate for attention (I would know) that you join ICE? F*cking pathetic loser.”

Look I know the entertainment business is in shambles, but imagine being so out of work and desperate for attention (I would know) that you join ICE? Fucking pathetic loser. https://t.co/mTWCZMfPAV — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) August 7, 2025

@usagiakane shared a clip from Family Guy of Dean Cain trying to stay relevant and recognized.

@Jane_Doe82 wrote, “Dean Cain joined ICE because it’s full of men who are cosplaying ‘good guy gets bad guy’ fantasies. They all genuinely think they look like this when they’re rounding people up in Home Depot.”

Dean Cain joined ICE because it’s full of men who are cosplaying “good guy gets bad guy” fantasies. They all genuinely think they look like this when they’re rounding people up in Home Depot pic.twitter.com/DbJKylIqtT — Brunette Bohemian (@Jane_Doe82) August 8, 2025

The tweet included a GIF of Superman ripping off his regular clothes to fight crime.

Others across the internet chimed in with their takes as well.

