“The find out phase”: MAGA-themed burger chain co-owner may be deported by ICE

Roland Beainy, the alleged co-owner of Trump Burger, a Texas restaurant chain devoted to the former president, is now facing possible deportation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Featured Video

ICE officials are investigating Beainy’s green card status after finding no evidence he ever lived with his American wife, raising questions about the validity of his residency. Beainy, a Lebanese immigrant, is also embroiled in legal battles over the burger chain’s ownership and has even received a cease and desist from the Trump Organization itself.

Trump Burger, Trump ICE

Trump Burger opened its first location in Bellville, Texas, in 2020 as a tribute to its namesake. As its popularity grew, new restaurants launched in cities like Houston, celebrated with a Trump impersonator and buns stamped with the word “Trump.”

Advertisement

The chain’s original owner is Iyad Abuelhawa, according to the Fayette County Record. In January, Beainy allegedly paid $65,000 to gain a 50 percent stake in Trump Burger LLC.

Roland Beainy, the co-owner of the Trump Burger restaurants in Texas, is currently facing immigration issues, including the possible revocation of his green card. He was reportedly detained by ICE for several weeks and released on bond. His green card was reportedly revoked after… pic.twitter.com/7pqpPjhSdY — Eugene (@BreakingNews4X) August 5, 2025

In late July, news began to spread on social media that Beainy, a Lebanese immigrant, could be facing deportation despite his fervent devotion to the deportation-loving President Donald Trump. According to Newsweek, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) spokesperson confirmed that he is indeed under investigation for potential immigration fraud.

His court hearing on the matter will take place on November 18.

Advertisement

This is on top of the troubles Beainy has faced over the ownership of the chain. The Lebanese national recently filed a lawsuit against Abuelhawa, who claims there was never a written contract for the purchase of the business. In June, Beainy also sued the owner of the property in Kemah, Texas, that houses another Trump Burger location.

All of this struggle just to own a stake in a pro-Trump burger chain seems like a lot, considering how the President has and continues to treat this man. Not only is ICE targeting him for possible deportation, but the Trump Organization sent him a cease and desist letter in February.

According to the Record, it accuses Beainy of “flagrantly infringing upon the Trump Organization’s valuable and well-established intellectual property right by operating at least three restaurants under the Trump name and brand.”

“The comedy this world truly needs”

As the story spread on X, Trump critics ate it up like a delectable irony burger. The left loves a story of a Trump supporter facing the consequences of their support.

Advertisement

“Sorry, not sorry,” said @71Elvis77. “I am glad you are getting what you voted for.”

“Leopard: ‘That was some damn good face!’” wrote @WorldTravelDiva.

“Perhaps they should add the FAFO burger to their menu,” suggested @AzPetrich.

Advertisement

“This is the comedy this world truly needs,” declared @MPeysner81412.

Many others had poignant gifs ready to express their delight. This is what that Joe Biden turn and smile moment was made for.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.