Critics blast Trump phone rollout after Eric Trump said they’ll be “eventually” American-made

In a new twist on political merchandising, the Trump Organization revealed plans for Trump Mobile, a mobile phone service. It is paired with a gold-colored smartphone set to hit the market in September 2025. The announcement came Monday, June 16, marking yet another branded venture from the company linked to former, and now current, President Donald Trump.

Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. announced ‘Trump Mobile’ today, a phone service with devices made in America.



Who is signing up? pic.twitter.com/yAfHjOdQGA — X22 Report (@X22Report) June 16, 2025

What is the Trump Mobile “47 Plan”?

Trump Mobile will offer a $47.45 monthly plan dubbed “The 47 Plan” as a nod to President Donald Trump’s status as the 47th president. The monthly price is also a reference to his status as the 45th and 47th president. The company is advertising that the service includes unlimited talk, text, and data, in addition to some extra perks like roadside assistance and a telehealth and pharmacy benefit.

“Now we’re doing Trump Mobile. And Trump mobile is going to revolutionize cell phones” — Eric Trump announces the new Trump phone pic.twitter.com/PtFOblfLcu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025

The Trump plan comes with a steeper price tag compared to other budget carriers, however. For example, Visible, a low-cost Verizon-backed option, has a similar plan for $25 a month. Mint Mobile, meanwhile, charges $30/month for its unlimited plan. Despite the higher cost, Trump Mobile claims it operates on the “same coverage as the 3 nationwide phone service carriers.” It will also feature a U.S.-based customer service team in St. Louis, MO, according to Eric Trump.

Alongside the plan, the company also introduced a “T1” smartphone. Notably, the phone’s gold casing is etched with an American flag and features Trump’s slogan: “Make America Great Again.”

Will the Trump phones be made in the USA? Social media casts doubt

Many on social media pointed out how Eric Trump said “eventually” the phones would be made entirely in the United States, prompting folks on social media to question where they would be manufactured in the meantime.

Eric Trump: “Eventually all the phones can be built in the USA.”



(so Trump phones are not actually being built in the USA lol … ) pic.twitter.com/wLKx74fMcC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 16, 2025

“You can build these phones in the United States,” said the second Trump son. “We can do it cheaper, we can do it better, and eventually, all the phones will be built in the United States of America.”

That “eventually” has folks skeptical.

By devices made in the USA they of course mean the cell phone towers because a phone made in the USA would be too expensive for the cheap MAGAts — Samir (@heysamir_) June 16, 2025

Jon Wiltshire echoed these sentiments, writing on X, “Trump Org is launching a mobile phone, while Trump—as President—is threatening a 25% tariff on all non-U.S. phones. But Trump Jr admits their phones won’t be made in the U.S. (yet)… and you can bet they’ll still be exempt from tariffs. He’s fixing the market he competes in. How is this legal?”

“Trump is pushing tariffs that can raise prices on iPhones and other smartphones, and then turns around and promotes his own Trump Phone. So, using the presidency to potentially jack up competitors’ costs while hawking your own product?” wrote Tahra Hoops on X.

Trump is pushing tariffs that can raise prices on iPhones and other smartphones, and then turns around and promotes his own Trump Phone. So, using the presidency to potentially jack up competitors’ costs while hawking your own product? Got it. https://t.co/1vfiztAQxa — Tahra Hoops (@TahraHoops) June 16, 2025

Is Trump Mobile merchandising legal?

Though the Trump Organization made the announcement, it clarified that Trump Mobile isn’t manufactured or operated directly by the company. Instead, like Trump’s recent ventures into branded Bibles and watches, the mobile service is part of a licensing deal. A disclaimer on the Trump Mobile website states that the service and its products “are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals.”

Still, the president’s merchandising strategy, while ethically questionable, appears to be making him a profit. On Friday, Trump disclosed earning over $8 million in 2024 from various licensing agreements. Critics raised ethical questions about profiting from the presidency. But the Trump brand continues to expand across markets with little financial risk to the former real estate mogul.

“Hmm, weird,” joked ‪@meowthrandir.bsky.social‬. “The Trump mobile network map says it only provides coverage in Russia and on Trump properties.”

