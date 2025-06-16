The most creative, funny, and thought-provoking signs at the “No Kings Day” protests across America

American social feeds are flooded with images of protesters and handmade signs coming out of the massive protests happening across the United States over the weekend.

In direct contrast to Donald Trump’s birthday and the 250th anniversary of the army parade happening in Washington, D.C., all across America, concerned citizens showed up with their signs in inclement weather to show our government that they don’t support what’s happening.

The Best “No Kings Day” protest signs

Whether you attended a local protest or not, you can’t help but laugh at—or even be inspired by—the messages coming out of the “No Kings Day” protests.

Here are just a few of the popular signs from over the weekend from all across the country:

Des Moines, Iowa:

Incredible sign spotted at the Des Moines No Kings protest btw pic.twitter.com/eebIXg7z0J — mcg_mm8 🔆 (@mcg_mm8) June 14, 2025

Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City seniors heading out for a #NoKingsProtest in front of their assisted living facility bright and early this morning. pic.twitter.com/lhksec7O95 — Stephanie Mencimer (@smencimer) June 14, 2025

San Diego, California:

Seen in San Diego… pic.twitter.com/ywKevEHCuP — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 15, 2025

Fort Davis, Texas:

Best sign from the No Kings protest in Fort Davis, TX 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pdCA03kKlZ — Jeff Lynch Photography (@jtlynch60) June 15, 2025

Las Cruces, New Mexico:

My favorite sign from our No Kings protest in Las Cruces, NM. We are on the border and we support our Latino neighbors. #NoKings pic.twitter.com/1iWkdVcQvu — MJdowntheshore (@MJdowntheshore) June 15, 2025

Providence, Rhode Island

Best protest sign spotted in Providence, Rhode Island.



Hang it at the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/3Z5ly2bzqO — kathleenlayton (@kathleenlala) June 14, 2025

Denver, Colorado:

Highest quality protest sign in Denver! They were en route from the march back to the capitol building. Custom-made light up acrylic, designed and ordered from overseas and had to pay tariffs on it! pic.twitter.com/m1kbZWizdN — Fionna / Jen Davis-Wilson (@jendaviswilson) June 14, 2025

San Antonio, Texas:

This might be my favorite sign I saw at the No Kings protest today in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/axVXPCtAXF — future corpse 🧟‍♂️🪦 (@_future_c0rpse) June 15, 2025

Bloomington, Indiana:

No Kings in Bloomington, Indiana or anywhere else in America, for that matter pic.twitter.com/EsphQcFZ97 — Brad Friedman (@BradFriedman713) June 14, 2025

Atlanta, Georgia:

Long Island, New York:

I like this sign. From a rapidly growing protest on Long Island, NY. pic.twitter.com/V2OL3PM5lK — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) June 14, 2025

Somewhere in Maine:

this was my favorite sign today

so very Maine 📚🫎🫐 pic.twitter.com/K3Ci466yfp — toasty 🛸✨ (@nother_slice_af) June 14, 2025

Chicago, Illinois:

A friend sent this to me from the Chicago No Kings protest.



Thank you to the patriot that made that sign. pic.twitter.com/mWm2wolw8A — Christian Ucles (@daakardior) June 14, 2025

Cleveland, Ohio:

Tough competition, but I think Cleveland might have won the best sign category. #HandsOffProtests #handsoff pic.twitter.com/4zYwae35kl — Laureen Fagan (@laureenfagan) April 6, 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

birthplace of democracy, city of haters♥️ pic.twitter.com/1VbkaPUI8I — Annie Wu (all socials: @annie_wu_22) (@Annie_Wu_22) June 14, 2025

the people are chanting “fuck trump, go birds” pic.twitter.com/EBKiLBYWK7 — baseballin’ (@inthephanattic) June 14, 2025

Los Angeles, California:

Phineas and Ferb protest sign at No Kings in Downtown Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/5VvCnr5o2n — Brody Foxx (@BrodyFoxx) June 15, 2025

The most Los Angeles sign ever. And it’s true. pic.twitter.com/sB0OeAvUje — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) June 14, 2025

Winner for best sign at no kings West Hollywood pic.twitter.com/P9XFi7zc47 — Raye Schiller (@rayeschiller) June 14, 2025

New York, NY:

My favorite sign at the No Kings rally in NYC😎 pic.twitter.com/78xZRrm6wC — RitorFella🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@RitornellaNYC) June 14, 2025

