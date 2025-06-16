The most creative, funny, and thought-provoking signs at the “No Kings Day” protests across America

American social feeds are flooded with images of protesters and handmade signs coming out of the massive protests happening across the United States over the weekend.
In direct contrast to Donald Trump’s birthday and the 250th anniversary of the army parade happening in Washington, D.C., all across America, concerned citizens showed up with their signs in inclement weather to show our government that they don’t support what’s happening.
The Best “No Kings Day” protest signs
Whether you attended a local protest or not, you can’t help but laugh at—or even be inspired by—the messages coming out of the “No Kings Day” protests.
Here are just a few of the popular signs from over the weekend from all across the country:
Des Moines, Iowa:
Salt Lake City, Utah
San Diego, California:
Fort Davis, Texas:
Las Cruces, New Mexico:
Providence, Rhode Island
Denver, Colorado:
San Antonio, Texas:
Bloomington, Indiana:
Atlanta, Georgia:
Long Island, New York:
Somewhere in Maine:
Chicago, Illinois:
Cleveland, Ohio:
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:
Los Angeles, California:
New York, NY:
The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.