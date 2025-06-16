Advertisement
Viral Politics

The most creative, funny, and thought-provoking signs at the “No Kings Day” protests across America

Americans can be so creative.

Photo of Whitney Jefferson

Whitney Jefferson
no kings day protest signs

American social feeds are flooded with images of protesters and handmade signs coming out of the massive protests happening across the United States over the weekend.

Featured Video

In direct contrast to Donald Trump’s birthday and the 250th anniversary of the army parade happening in Washington, D.C., all across America, concerned citizens showed up with their signs in inclement weather to show our government that they don’t support what’s happening.

The Best “No Kings Day” protest signs

Whether you attended a local protest or not, you can’t help but laugh at—or even be inspired by—the messages coming out of the “No Kings Day” protests.

Advertisement

Here are just a few of the popular signs from over the weekend from all across the country:

Des Moines, Iowa:

Salt Lake City, Utah

Advertisement

San Diego, California:

Fort Davis, Texas:

Advertisement

Las Cruces, New Mexico:

Providence, Rhode Island

Advertisement

Denver, Colorado:

San Antonio, Texas:

Advertisement

Bloomington, Indiana:

Atlanta, Georgia:

Advertisement

Long Island, New York:

Somewhere in Maine:

Advertisement

Chicago, Illinois:

Cleveland, Ohio:

Advertisement

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania:

Advertisement

Los Angeles, California:

Advertisement

New York, NY:

Advertisement


The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Donald Trump Politics Protests Signs viral politics
First published:

Whitney Jefferson

Whitney Jefferson is the Executive Editor of The Daily Dot. Previously, she worked at BuzzFeed, Jezebel, Gawker Media, and The Late Show with David Letterman. She’s written books for Adams Media, hosted shows on IFC and Sirius XM, and appeared on the Today Show, CNN, CBS, MTV, VH1, HLN, Extra, Entertainment Tonight, and Nightline.

Whitney Jefferson
 
The Daily Dot