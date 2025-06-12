“I’d rather see her leave than live here in fear”: After 36 years in the U.S., this mom self-deports with grace

In a moving TikTok video, Julie (@julieear) documented her mother’s decision to leave the U.S. after living here for 36 years.

Featured Video

Julie’s voiceover narrates the emotional trip from Los Angeles to Tijuana, where her mom boarded a flight to Mexico City. She explained that her stepdad stayed behind but planned to reunite with her mom in a few months. After 25 years together, this wasn’t a goodbye forever, just a painful pause.

“Self-deporting my mom”: Why one mother chose to leave the U.S. after three decades

From the start, Julie set the tone, saying, “Come with me to self-deport my mom after being in this country for 36 years.” It’s blunt, but honest, and a sarcastic nod to the Get Ready With Me (GRWM) style of narration common on TikTok.

Advertisement

Her mom, who has lived in the U.S. most of her life, decided to leave voluntarily. Despite having no criminal record and working grueling 12-hour shifts since she was 15, she didn’t have permanent legal status. Julie explained that, amid increased ICE raids and immigration policy protests, her mom wanted to leave peacefully and with dignity.

However, the journey wasn’t without hiccups. About halfway into the drive, Julie’s sister realized she forgot her passport at home. Heartbroken, she drove back to meet their stepdad halfway, hoping she’d make it to the airport in time to say goodbye to their mom. Luckily, they’d given themselves enough wiggle room. The family grabbed brunch in Tijuana, then headed to the airport. With three hours to spare, the tension started to ease.

Julie’s voice lightened as she showed her mom in the lounge, joking, “Look at Miss Diva getting ready.” Her sister made it back just in time, with only 45 minutes before the flight. The reunion sparked cheers and laughter from the family.

A new chapter begins in Mexico

Although the family tried to stay strong, emotions ran high. Julie, the oldest, held it together for both her siblings and mother. But she admitted this was one of the hardest days of her life. Her mom was leaving behind three adult children and three grandchildren.

Advertisement

Julie reflected on everything her mom had endured and sacrificed, emphasizing that she never took government assistance and never asked for anything she didn’t earn. Instead, she worked hard, raised her family, and quietly built a life until it was no longer safe to stay.

While the pain of separation was heavy, there was a silver lining. After arriving in Mexico, Julie’s mom reunited with her mother for the first time in 22 years. “She’s 51 and she’s going back home to Guerrero, Mexico, to retire. After so many years of being here, she forgot that that was the original plan,” Julie said. “I hate that all of this had to happen for her to make this decision. But I have a good feeling that this is gonna be good for her.”

The video ended with a final note of defiance and heartbreak. “And for everybody that voted for this, f*ck you.”

Advertisement

@julieear She made this decision months ago and even though it breaks my heart, I’d rather see her leave than live here in fear. She is the most Americanized person I know and a total diva! She has spent most of her life in the US. so this is going to be a huge adjustment for her. Shes just a girl😢 Shout out to @Aeroméxico ♬ original sound – Julie Ear 🇲🇽🇨🇳

In the caption, Julie wrote, “Even though it breaks my heart, I’d rather see her leave than live here in fear.”

A handful of commenters on Julie’s video shared similar stories, with one user writing, “My dad self deported a year ago and I haven’t seen him since 😭 just spoke to him for an hour this morning,” and another, “My parents are also self deporting and I’m low key excited to have a permanent vacation spot in Panama 🤣 Vaya con Dios! May she live her best retiree life!!!”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.







