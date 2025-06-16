Internet mocks Trump’s flop of a birthday parade with jokes and memes

President Donald Trump’s much-hyped birthday parade flopped, and the internet wasted no time pointing out the less-than-impressive turnout.

After bragging about a grand military spectacle to mark the Army’s 250th anniversary (and coincidentally, his 79th birthday), Trump’s weekend event drew a crowd that was more a whisper than a roar. Photos quickly spread across social media showing empty bleachers, sparse sidewalks, and bemused tourists and D.C. residents.

Although the White House insisted that 250K people attended the military parade, independent reporters and eyewitnesses painted a different picture. While no actual crowd numbers have been released, the wide, empty spaces where they expected seats to be filled tell their own story. Once again, Trump found himself mocked for inflating crowd sizes, a sore spot since his first inauguration.

“200,000 people were dressed as empty aluminum benches,” wrote @SundaeDivine

200,000 people were dressed as empty aluminum benches. pic.twitter.com/phEXIGTKRf — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) June 15, 2025

“The #Army250 parade starting 30 minutes early due to incoming weather. Crowd nowhere near the 200,000 expected,” tweeted reporter Mark Segraves from NBC 4.

The #Army250 parade starting 30 minutes early due to incoming weather. Crowd nowhere near the 200,000 expected. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/pUmmN13pAl — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 14, 2025

Meanwhile, millions of protesters took to the streets for No Kings Day

While Trump tried to command the spotlight, the real national movement was happening in cities all across America. The No Kings Day protests, organized by the 50501 movement, saw anywhere from 5 to 11 million people turn out in defiance of authoritarianism, corruption, and political vanity projects. These numbers were reported by members of the Alt National Park Service coalition as the protests were happening. The more conservative estimate of 5 million is being reported by popular news sources.

The 50501 movement posted on BlueSky, “This is a turning point. This is the line we draw. This is the moment history will remember — when millions stood together to say NO to Trump, Vance, Vought, Theil, and all the corrupt cronies and cult.”

This is a turning point.This is the line we draw.This is the moment history will remember — when millions stood together to say NO to Trump, Vance, Vought, Theil, and all the corrupt cronies and cult. Follow the movement. Learn what comes next. Join us at FiftyFifty.One.#FiftyFiftyOne #NoKings — 50501: The People’s Movement ❌👑 (@50501movement.bsky.social) 2025-06-15T05:06:39.099Z

The protests were purposely timed to coincide with Trump’s parade, making the contrast even more glaring. Massive crowds filled streets from coast to coast, carrying protest signs that read “America Has No Kings” and “Hate does not make America great.” The tone remained largely peaceful, but the message was undeniably powerful.

Not only did these protests dwarf Trump’s birthday-parade-turned-political-flop, but they also reignited discussions around civic engagement and the importance of collective voice in shaping democracy.

The internet reacts to President Trump’s sparsely attended birthday parade

The internet didn’t hold back. Many users drew parallels to past Trump crowd-size controversies, including his infamous inauguration turnout. Online, folks gleefully shared memes and side-by-side comparisons with previous parades and rallies. Others noted that the lackluster showing didn’t exactly scream “military might.” Multiple people joked that the whole parade could have been an email.

It’s your birthday. It’s Saturday night. But you made one critical mistake: You threw a $45 million parade for yourself without realizing you’d be bored out of your mind https://t.co/YXcGhKu7zD — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 14, 2025

“how is every new video I see of this parade more embarrassing than the last”—@BMeiselas

how is every new video I see of this parade more embarrassing than the last pic.twitter.com/Y127eCTuMw — Brett Meiselas 🇺🇸🦅 (@BMeiselas) June 16, 2025

The Temu Trump Parade: Army soldier simulates drone flight by holding it up in the air.



Anyone else get the feeling the Army was low-key throwing shade at Trump? pic.twitter.com/7OkGrmDdMy — Lincoln Square (@LincolnSquareHQ) June 15, 2025

The photos coming from Trump’s birthday parade are just incredible. No one showed up. pic.twitter.com/Mqlk8f4IBu — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) June 14, 2025

When Nancy Mace heard there were gender-neutral port-a-potties at the Trump vanity birthday parade, she sprang into action. pic.twitter.com/s8M5d3kxvu — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) June 16, 2025

“Don’t worry. Trump will fix the crowd size tomorrow. With a sharpie.”—@EastEndJoe

Don’t worry. Trump will fix the crowd size tomorrow. With a sharpie. pic.twitter.com/jfGE3YgBR3 — Joe G (@EastEndJoe) June 15, 2025

