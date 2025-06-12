“So they want Kings then?”: Walmart heiress funds “No Kings Day” ad. Now MAGA wants to boycott

In today’s society (and internet) there’s no better way of making your point than a good ol’ performative boycott. MAGA is using that tactic to battle a Walmart shareholder for promoting pro-protester sentiment in a New York Times ad.

Right-wing X user Libs of Chicago sparked the fight. They were incensed by a March ad in the New York Times in support of the anti-ICE and Trump protests across the country over the weekend. The heading reads, “No Kings,” in a clear reference to President Donald Trump.

The ad, according to the Independent, was paid for by Walmart heiress Christy Walton.

“We’re the people of the United States of America,” the ad reads, per the news outlet. “The honor, dignity, and integrity of our country are not for sale.”

“Our government is of the people, by the people, for the people,” the ad continues.

Libs of Chicago didn’t appreciate the sentiment. Its post accuses Walton of promoting a socialist agenda and called for a boycott on Walmart by conservatives. “If there was ever a time to boycott Walmart, it’s now,” Libs of Chicago wrote.

Walton’s response

In a comment to the Independent, a spokesperson for Walton said the ad is a “personal message” to the public on the importance of peaceful protest and civic engagement. “We condemn violence, including when it is directed towards law enforcement, and the damaging of property,” a Walmart spokesperson told the Independent.

The “No Kings” group is planning to take part in a Philadelphia protest on June 14 to challenge the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

This story made the rounds on Reddit’s r/politics. In the thread, users debated the merits of the boycott and Walton’s motivations.

“Something tells me Walmart has nothing to worry about here,” wrote one user.

“The rubes will all buy something to destroy in protest,” a second user agreed.

“Trump’s policies probably have a more significant financial impact to the heiress than the boycott,” a third user wrote.

“Isn’t he already mad at them over tariffs?” another user replied. “I recall Walmart announcing they were raising prices because of tariffs and Trump declaring that because they make a lot of money they are supposed to ‘eat’ the tariffs.”

Someone else noted, “Never thought I’d be on the side of Walmart.”

