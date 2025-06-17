“So rent free or…?”: Riley Gaines makes pregnancy announcement about Simone Biles

Swimmer and conservative activist Riley Gaines continued her beef with Olympic gymnast Simone Biles in a pregnancy announcement, sparking discussion on social media.

Why are Riley Gaines and Simone Biles feuding?

The two athletes exchanged heated words on social media after Biles called out “truly sick” comments made by Gaines about a transgender athlete.

Biles told Gaines, “Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.” She later apologized for her insult.

It initially appeared that the athletes ended their beef, with Gaines accepting Biles’ apology and writing, “I welcome you to the fight to support fair sports and a future for female athletes. Little girls deserve the same shot to achieve that you had.”

However, an announcement at a Turning Point USA event reignited the feud.

“I think the funniest thing about this to me, and her saying, ‘Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a man.’ How many men do you know that have this?” Gaines said, turning to the side to reveal a baby bump.

She later revealed on Instagram that she is 26 weeks pregnant.

What do fans think of the announcement?

Redditors criticized Gaines’s shade towards Biles during her pregnancy announcement.

“Throwing shade at your internet nemesis during your pregnancy announcement… so rent free or…?” one wrote.

“Like imagine being that baby and someday seeing this, knowing your mother cared more about scoring points in her years-long tantrum over losing a race, rather than just excitement about you,” another said.

“If Simone apologized like the article said, move on girl. Especially when it comes to announcing your pregnancy,” a third commented.



