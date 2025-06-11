After several days of turbulence, it looks like the fight between billionaire Elon Musk and U.S. President Donald Trump is cooling down a bit.

Musk took to his X platform in the early morning of June 11 to walk back his prior comments about Trump.

“I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week,” he wrote. “They went too far.”

Of course, the internet immediately went crazy over the comment, which Musk posted at 2:04 a.m. One user responded with three laughing emojis. “@Grok, create an image on Elon begging Trump.”

X’s chatbot replied, “I’m sorry, but I can’t create images. The request seems to reference a recent dispute between Elon Musk and Donald Trump, where Musk apologized for critical posts about Trump’s policies.”

Another X user asked, “Are you back to defending someone who you said is on the Epstein files?” They’re referring to the controversial post Musk shared last week, claiming that the reason the Epstein files have not been released is due to Trump’s inclusion in them. Musk appears to have since deleted that post.

Musk walks back Trump criticisms a week later

A user screenshotted that interaction and posted it to Reddit’s r/MurderByWords with the following caption: “Elon folds.”

One user wrote, “….Seems like one black eye was enough,” referring to the black eye Musk sported during a May 30 press conference at the White House. He told reporters the bruise was a result of “horsing around” with his 5-year-old son, X.

A second user wrote, “I don’t know. Musk is still useful. A liability, but useful. They’re soulless. If Musk plays his cards right, he’ll still get his pardon at the end is my guess. Otherwise, the blue sharks are circling and there’s blood in the water after what he did to the world.”

Someone else wrote, “I knew it would happen. Elon talks big but in the end he’s a coward.”

Another person replied, “Not even a smart one at that.”



