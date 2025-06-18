“You don’t know anything about Iran”: Tucker Carlson grills Ted Cruz in an interview, and the internet has mixed feelings about the whole thing

An interview clash between Tucker Carlson and Ted Cruz over Iran knowledge has triggered conflicting reactions on social media.

Featured Video

On Tuesday, a 1:37-long clip of an interview between former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Texas Senator Ted Cruz spread rapidly across X, formerly known as Twitter. The video amassed more than 22.6 million views.

Ted Cruz vs. Tucker Carlson

In the video, Carlson grilled Cruz about Iran: its population, ethnic makeup, and foreign policy positions. The Texas senator floundered under basic questions, prompting Carlson to exclaim, “You don’t know anything about Iran!”

Advertisement

Ted Cruz on Iran. Full interview tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/hJNwAHAnxZ — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 18, 2025

Cruz, clearly displeased with how the clip made him look, fired back at Carlson on X, saying, “Did a long interview w/ Tucker. He released a snippet playing a ‘gotcha’ on the population of Iran. I declined to play that silly game.”

Did a long interview w/ Tucker. He released a snippet playing a “gotcha” on the population of Iran. I declined to play that silly game.



WATCH the full 2-hr interview, where Tucker ATTACKS Trump, attacks the “AIPAC lobby,” & falsely claims Iran is NOT trying to assassinate Trump. pic.twitter.com/ELRVMKR75Q — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 18, 2025

He urged followers to watch the full two-hour interview, which Carlson promised to drop on June 18. In it, Ted Cruz claimed Carlson “attacks Trump,” denies alleged Iranian assassination plots against Trump, and sides against the “AIPAC lobby.”

Advertisement

Carlson didn’t hold back in the preview clip. When Cruz claimed the U.S. was taking military action, Carlson quickly corrected him that Israel was the one carrying out the strikes. Cruz responded, “With our help. I said ‘we.’ Israel is leading, but we’re supporting them.”

Where did this exchange come from?

The tension came amid growing fears of an escalating U.S.-Iran conflict. After Israel launched strikes on Iran’s nuclear program last week, killing several nuclear scientists, Tehran retaliated quickly. President Donald Trump posted to Truth Social on Tuesday, claiming, “we have complete and total control of the skies of Iran,” and called for Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.”

However, The Washington Post reported Trump is weighing direct military intervention, raising alarm among anti-war conservatives. Carlson, who has long pushed for non-interventionist foreign policy, seized the moment to challenge Cruz on the facts, publicly and aggressively.

Advertisement

Internet reacts: “Do I have to… side with Tucker Carlson?”

As the clip went viral, many users expressed cognitive dissonance because many found themselves, against their instincts, agreeing with Carlson.

“Ted Cruz has done some pretty despicable things, but making Tucker Carlson look like the voice of reason has to be the worst, ” @mattxiv tweeted.

Advertisement

ted cruz has done some pretty despicable things but making tucker carlson look like the voice of reason has to be the worst https://t.co/HczBN7R8aY — matt (@mattxiv) June 18, 2025

Another person noted, “Good morning and Happy Wednesday to everyone who despises Tucker Carlson, but enjoyed how thoroughly he dismantled that sleazebag Senator Ted Cruz, exposing him as a know-nothing, WWIII warmonger stooge. The humiliation is delicious.”

Here’s another smattering of reactions across the internet today:

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full interview will launch on YouTube later this afternoon:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.