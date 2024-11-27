‘Consider leaving’: MAGA lawmaker angling for House says it’s ‘bombs away’ for Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib

Randy Fine, an ardent supporter of Israel and Republican lawmaker running for Congress, has a message for Muslim Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.): watch out.

Featured Video

“The ‘Hebrew Hammer’ is coming,” Fine, who is Jewish, posted on Tuesday. “@RashidaTlaib and @IlhanMN might consider leaving before I get there. #BombsAway.”

Fine is a member of the Florida Senate angling to replace the outgoing Rep. Mike Waltz, who was picked by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as National Security Adviser.

Advertisement

He has been endorsed by Trump, who described him as an “America First Patriot” who “has been an incredible Voice for MAGA, and the Great People of Florida.”

There will be a special primary election for the 6th Congressional District on Jan. 28 for the seat, followed by a special general election on April 1.

Fine’s post targeting Omar and Tlaib is far from the first time he has directly criticized the lawmakers over their stances on Israel, particularly in the wake of its war in Gaza.

Last February, Fine accused the pair of being “terrorist-sympathizers,” and in August dubbed Omar an “avowed Jew-hater.”

Advertisement

He has also made a series of anti-Muslim posts, writing in July that “we have a Muslim problem in America” and accusing President Joe Biden of wanting “to import Muslim terrorists from Gaza” in May.

It’s also far from the first time he has used the less-than-cryptic Bombs Away hashtag.

Fine has shared it more than 200 times since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attacks, in which 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 taken hostage.

He used the hashtag in a caption of a missile he autographed “regards from Randy Fine,” in a post calling for humanitarian trucks entering Gaza to be stopped and instead “let them eat rockets” while arguing that all Palestinians are inherently violent.

Advertisement

Mine was written on October 10th! #BombsAway pic.twitter.com/PwcCsUGdB8 — Senator Randy Fine (@VoteRandyFine) May 30, 2024

Fine has also posted #BombsAway while lamenting that some buildings in Gaza are still standing, dismissing civilian fatality statistics as “fake numbers from a fake country,” and arguing it is “time to turn Beirut into a parking lot.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.