The Daily Dot

Liberals and leftists called for an Uber boycott after the CEO expressed support for President Donald Trump’s reconciliation bill. As the clip from a conference hosted by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund spread on Monday, critics of the bill swiftly turned on CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, if they didn’t hate him already.

“Uber is so proud to support this bill”

In the footage, Khosrowshahi cites one single feature of the mega-bill Trump is attempting to pass—the “no tax on tips” bit that would save Uber workers a little money without impacting the company’s profits.

“That’s why Uber is so proud to support this bill, which also includes benefits for millions of Uber drivers and couriers in the form of no tax on tips,” he said. “Mr. President, our earners are grateful for your support.”

Trump’s reconciliation bill would exempt up to $25,000 in tipped income from taxes each year, giving a boost to some workers’ take-home pay. However, critics fear that this tactic will only incentivize companies to push tipping culture even further.

What most people are concerned about, however, is the rest of the bill. A bit of extra tip money likely won’t make up for being tossed off Medicaid or SNAP. Fierce opposition to the bill from the left means that Khosrowshahi was bound to face boycott calls over his support.

“BOYCOTT UBER!” wrote X user @Suzierizzo1. “The Uber CEO tells Trump that he supports him and the Reconciliation Bill that will leave children, elderly, and Veterans to starve to death! Look what we did to Target, so now it’s Uber’s turn!”

Uber hasn’t been popular with the left in some time due to their aggressive actions against legislation that would make them pay their workers more. Those who have criticized the company for years are happy to see this boycott growing.

“I’m so disappointed in all these companies, but happy to get rid of these monopolies and make way for more conscious businesses who actually care about the well-being of the majority,” said Instagram user @conscious.altruism.

What is Trump’s reconciliation bill?

A budget reconciliation bill is a special piece of legislation that the U.S. Senate can pass once each year. It ignores the Senate’s usual filibuster rules, getting through with a simple majority, but it has to be about budget matters only.

Trump has dubbed 2025’s version the “Big Beautiful Bill,” but those on the left find it hideously ugly. It’s 1,116 pages long and contains many benefits for rich CEOs like Khosrowshahi.

While Congress is still debating, altering, and re-debating the bill to try and pass it, its core features include:

$5 trillion in tax cuts that disproportionately benefit the rich and burden the poor

$800 billion in cuts to health programs, including Medicaid

New and expanded work requirements for SNAP

$46.5 billion for more construction on the border wall with Mexico

Over $6 billion more for Customs and Border Patrol, plus additional funds for ICE

$150 billion in extra funding for the Defense Department

An overhaul of the student loans policy that reduces choices and assistance for borrowers

Repealing or phasing out clean energy tax credits

Allow drilling, mining, and logging on public lands

