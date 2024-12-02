Mods fire back after MrBeast picks fight with YouTubeDrama subreddit

The founder of the subreddit r/YouTubeDrama publicly responded to claims from popular YouTuber MrBeast alleging that moderators unfairly removed posts that defended him amid his ongoing controversies.

Featured Video

In a detailed post, user i542 supported the moderation team’s actions, stating that removed posts followed standard subreddit policies, such as avoiding duplicates, consolidating discussions into mega-threads, and flagging sensitive or absurd claims.

The controversy stems from an interview MrBeast did and a Google Doc titled “Mr Beast Provided Evidence,” both of which allege moderation bias.

The document included over a dozen screenshots that claimed the subreddit created an “echo chamber” against MrBeast by censoring posts debunking allegations while allowing critical posts to remain.

Advertisement

MrBeast, one of the most influential YouTubers, known for high-stakes challenges and philanthropic stunts, is currently facing scrutiny following accusations against former collaborator Ava Kris Tyson of grooming and sexual misconduct.

The allegations were compounded by a series of takedown videos from former employee DogPack404, which alleged fake giveaways, CGI manipulation in videos, cryptocurrency scandals, and child labor issues for MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate.

On Nov. 22, Donaldson sat down with YouTuber oompaville for an over two-hour-long interview to respond to the allegations made around him and his production house.

In the video’s description is a link to the Google Doc, Donaldson mentioned he said proves his case.

Advertisement

The public document includes the official statements from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a third-party law firm Donaldson hired, which found no evidence of misconduct. Alongside the letter are images and comments provided as evidence to various allegations.

In the interview, Donaldson discussed the r/YouTubeDrama and claimed that the forum censored information that disproved allegations against him while allowing criticism of him to remain.

“It’s unfortunate when there’s a post with 10,000 upvotes claiming something false about you, and … then a couple of people are like, ‘Wait, that’s not true. Here’s proof,’ and then they delete it every time,” said Donaldson in the video.

He alleged that the moderation bias of the subreddit has created an “echo chamber,” which amplified misinformation against him.

Advertisement

A popular site for discussions around the YouTube community, r/YouTubeDrama started in 2012 and now has 160,000 members. The community currently has its response to MrBeast pinned as its top post. In it, user i542 said in the statement that they started the community but are no longer an active moderator.

The r/YouTubeDrama founder dismissed accusations of moderation bias, highlighting that posts both critical and supportive of MrBeast were handled similarly.

One example cited was a post alleging MrBeast was a “cannibal,” which was initially removed for its inflammatory nature but later reinstated for transparency.

“MrBeast is a global figure with immense wealth and reach,” the post stated. “Picking a fight with a small group of unpaid moderators feels disproportionate and potentially harmful.”

Advertisement

The moderator invited MrBeast to take any genuine concerns about bias to Reddit administrators but urged him not to target individual moderators, citing concerns over online harassment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.