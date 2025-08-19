A DJ claims he was tricked by a Justin Bieber lookalike, who he allowed to perform a song during his set.

In a video with over 951,000 views, Gryffin (@gryffin) shares a clip from behind his equipment. Bieber look-alike stands on the stage in front of him as the track for “Sorry” plays in the background.

On-screen text reads, “How Bustin Jieber duped me during my own set.”

Gryffin shouts, “Bieber in the house, y’all,” as fans in the crowd scream in excitement for the impromptu performance from who they believed was the real Canadian singer.

However, as Gryffin eventually learns, he’s not actually Justin Bieber.

How did the DJ find out “Justin Bieber” was fake?

The video continues, showing footage of when the Bieber look-alike entered the club. He parties in a private section near the DJ booth.

On-screen text reads, “Dark venue and loud music didn’t help here.”

Gryffin says the fake Bieber’s “team” approached him and asked if he could perform his hit song, “Sorry.” The DJ agrees and begins playing the track.

The text continues, “Little did I know I was about to be sorry.”

He admits that the look-alike performed live and sounded “like Justin Bieber.”

The clip cuts to Gryffin walking out of the venue as a man tells him, “We have to talk.” He tells Gryffin the man was a “complete fake” as the DJ’s jaw drops.

At the end of the video, Gryffin says he thought the performer “put on a lot of weight since the album dropped,” but otherwise didn’t think he was a fake.

How did fans react to the realization?

In the comments, viewers joke about the misunderstanding.

“I have secondhand embarrassment for everyone that beliebed. Because that guy doesn’t even look like JB,” one writes.

“It’s alarming how easily he was able to prank everyone. The fact that a random guy made it to the stage is impressive. Is he a singer? Or is he lip syncing?” another says.

“This whole thing is just insane and hilarious and maybe even better than actually having the real one there,” a third adds.

However, others say the performance was great, despite not actually being Bieber.

“Bustin jeiber looked like a vibe tho,” a commenter says.

“Honestly, I wouldn’t even be mad. Dude is giving everyone a good time and is profiting nothing from it,” another writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gryffin for further comment.

