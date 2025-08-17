HBO Max picks up more anime series after fan outrage over removing old cartoon favorites from streaming service

Earlier this month, HBO Max pulled even more beloved animated series from its platform, continuing a trend that started back in 2022.

The streamer—now officially back to its HBO Max branding—has been steadily pivoting away from children’s programming. Instead, it has been leaning into content aimed at adults and families.

The cuts began with the removal of several kids’ animated shows in 2022. It was quickly followed by the end of the Sesame Street originals deal late last year.

By January, the purge had expanded to older animated titles.

Fan favorites like Ed, Edd & Eddy and Teen Titans disappeared first, with The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Looney Tunes, Yogi Bear, The Smurfs, Samurai Jack, Jonny Quest, Harvey Birdman, and The Powerpuff Girls following soon after.

The latest blow came with the removal of Courage the Cowardly Dog.

At this point, only Scooby Doo, Where Are You! and The Scooby Doo Show remain from HBO Max’s classic cartoon lineup.

Anime lineup arrives next month

However, not all the news is bad for animation lovers.

Starting September 1, HBO Max will bring in 20 animated and live-action films from celebrated Japanese directors. These include Hideaki Anno, Makoto Shinkai, and Satoshi Kon.

Some will stream in North America for the first time. Viewers can expect titles like Children Who Chase Lost Voices (Makoto Shinkai), Fireworks (Akiyuki Shinbo, Nobuyuki Takeuchi), Lonely Castle in the Mirror (Keiichi Hara), and many more.

Fans weigh in on the changes

On Reddit’s r/cartoonnetwork, one user asked why these extreme changes have been happening on HBO Max lately.

One commenter wrote that while HBO Max hasn’t given an official explanation, “the writing on the wall is very clear”—the service seems to be moving toward a mature, HBO-style lineup while licensing children’s shows to other platforms like Hulu.

“At least Fionna and Cake is still on Max,” another user said.

A third person argued that HBO Max isn’t designed to serve as a Warner Bros. content vault like Disney+, Peacock, or Paramount+, but rather as “a streaming version of a cable network” targeting viewers aged 18 to 35.

