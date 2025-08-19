“Insanely cheap”: Olive Garden fans say this $30 secret soup hack is the deal of a lifetime

Olive Garden fans are once again buzzing about a viral catering menu hack that lets you buy their popular soups, like Chicken & Gnocchi and Zuppa Toscana, by the gallon. For around $30, customers can score enough soup to feed a small army, complete with optional breadsticks for dipping.

Featured Video

The trick? Skipping the main menu and ordering directly from the chain’s catering options online.

Olive Garden soups, sold by the gallon

Posts about the hack began to circulate on social media in 2019. The viral OG soup bucket currently costs between $27.99 and $31.99, depending on your location, and feeds approximately twelve people. Order breadsticks for dipping for $6 to $8 a dozen.

Advertisement

“That’s a good price figuring Panera charges like $22.00 for a soup that feeds four.”

Serena, @dearyall, heard about the Olive Garden soup bucket on TikTok and said it was her “dream” to try it. She opted for the Chicken & Gnocchi soup and shared the journey on TikTok. Serena wrote, “It’s actually really economical. The whole thing is about $30… They did mention that when they tried to convince me I didn’t need the full gallon 😂😂😂.”

Serena concluded, “10/10, would do it again—it was awesome.”

Advertisement

TikTok users are enthusiastic about the catering menu hack

“I door dashed this to my sick daughter 1000 miles away. Better than flowers!”

Advertisement

“Say what?!?!?! 😳🤤 How did I not know this….”

“What 👀👀👀👀👀👀Thank you so much.”

Advertisement

“Whoever invented soup went to heaven.”

How to order Olive Garden’s “soup bucket”

Navigate to Olive Garden’s catering menu online Select “order now” Select the catering option for your order type

Advertisement

Get breadsticks so you can eat them in the car without a spoon like everyone on TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.