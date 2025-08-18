“I’m too poor for that”: Interior decorator lists 5 “vibe killers” that make your home look “ugly” and cheap

An interior design influencer has divided TikTok after declaring five everyday household items ugly “vibe-killers” that he refuses to keep in his home. Nicolas Fairford, 35, argued in his Aug 12, 2025, video that things like TVs, microwaves, laundry racks, and even overhead lights ruin the flow of a well-designed space.

While some agreed, they prefer the calm of a decluttered, low-tech environment, others simply could not relate to Fairfield’s lifestyle. Some said the list was pretentious and called “rage-bait.” People living with families or roommates, and those getting by on lower incomes, said they need these things. Others commented that they like their TVs and microwaves.

@co.co3946 added a sixth item to Fairfield’s controversial ban list.

“Number 6 …. Fun.”

The 5 vibe killers making your home ‘ugly’

The TV. Fairford bragged that he’s never owned a television. “It is just an ugly black box and I don’t want it in my house to disturb the flow and the beauty,” he said. Microwave. Fairford said the microwave is a lot like the TV, “a huge metal box that just takes up too much space.” He “cooks every day,” so why would he have one? “Laundry drying all over the house.” Fairfield has a spare room where he hangs laundry to dry. “The laundry goes in there, I close the door, never have to look at it,” he said. Shoutout to the commenter who wrote, “Not everyone has a spare room!!” Fairfield mentions that he sends the linens out to be laundered for around £12, or $16 USD a week. Overhead lighting. Again—it “kills the vibe.” Fairfield pointed out that it makes everyone look less attractive. Assuming you have any friends left after you’ve shamed them with your ‘privileged interiors 101’ content, they’ll all look best amid: “lamps all around the room. Little pools of light to cast a nice glow.” Unused candles gathering dust. Fairfield advised sparking up the candles for a short amount of time. He said, “I always advise just to light them just for an hour or so. Even if you never light it again, it looks used. It looks a lot better.” Sure. Appearances are everything, or they can be—if they’re all you have.

Some TikTok users agreed with Fairfield and expanded on the appeal of a streamlined aesthetic sans TV and microwave. Despite rage and ridicule in the comments section, @xemmamay_ admitted, “He got a point tho.”

“Completely agree on the microwave- ugly and nothing worth eating has ever come out of a microwave!”

“I have found my people. The TV-free laptop-watching people. I don’t want one.”

Many others failed to relate to the TikTok creator’s lifestyle. People with kids, those with modest incomes, or anyone who’s ever put on a show to unwind at the end of the day, dunked on Fairfield’s advice. Commenters dismissed the content creator’s irrelevant take and clapped back with their own outrageous tips for cultivating a calm and beautiful space.

“Tell me you don’t have kids without telling me you don’t have kids 🥳🤣.”

“Yeah, I’m too poor for that.”

“Just going to pop the clothes airer next to the telly, with the big light on, while my food is in the microwave 😂”

“One I would never have in my house is a pretentious judgemental rage baiting snob! That really does kill the vibe !!”

“I’ve disguised the TV as a harpsichord.”

